Kumkum Bhagya, February 7, Written Update: Tanu Humiliates Pragya, Again

Tanu reaches Pragya's home and confronts her. She humiliates Pragya saying she can never become like her. She taunts and belittles Pragya saying she has now resorted to childish schemes to gain Abhi's attention and has failed at it. Tanu also warned Pragya to stay away from her and Abhi's combined bachelor's party. She said that waiters serving at the party would look classier and if she gatecrashes the party she will humiliate her even more. Tanu leaves her room but trips at the door. Praya's Dadi insults Tanu saying she couldn't stoop any lower.
Meanwhile, Aaliya meets Purab in the hallway and tells him none of scheming and planning can help Pragya and Abhi get closer. Purab in turn says that her evil plans ensured that Abhi got closer to Pragya. Tanu joins them and tells Aaliya that Pragya is now trying to dress like her. She also added that the closers Abhi gets to Pragya the more he realises that Pragya is not meant for him. Tanu and Aaliya mock Purab and leave to prepare for the party.