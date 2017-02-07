Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Kumkum Bhagya, February 7, Written Update: Tanu Humiliates Pragya, Again

Tanu humiliates Pragya saying she can never become like her

  | February 07, 2017 21:44 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Pragya tries to get a makeover and fails

Abhi tries to persuade Pragya after she seemed upset for not being able to carry the dress Abhi bought for her. He told her that he likes her the way she is. It's not important if she can't opt for a modern look. Pragya seemed to recover from her wardrobe malfunction (of sorts). Before leaving, Abhi invites Pragya to his bachelor's party. Pragya decides she cannot wear the kind of short dressed that Tanu wears. In another scene, Tanu confronts Abhi and asks for the dresses they bought earlier. Abhi made some excuse to avoid Tanu and leaves. Tanu suspected a foul play and inquires about the dresses in the office. She realises that the dresses are with Pragya.

Tanu reaches Pragya's home and confronts her. She humiliates Pragya saying she can never become like her. She taunts and belittles Pragya saying she has now resorted to childish schemes to gain Abhi's attention and has failed at it. Tanu also warned Pragya to stay away from her and Abhi's combined bachelor's party. She said that waiters serving at the party would look classier and if she gatecrashes the party she will humiliate her even more. Tanu leaves her room but trips at the door. Praya's Dadi insults Tanu saying she couldn't stoop any lower.

Meanwhile, Aaliya meets Purab in the hallway and tells him none of scheming and planning can help Pragya and Abhi get closer. Purab in turn says that her evil plans ensured that Abhi got closer to Pragya. Tanu joins them and tells Aaliya that Pragya is now trying to dress like her. She also added that the closers Abhi gets to Pragya the more he realises that Pragya is not meant for him. Tanu and Aaliya mock Purab and leave to prepare for the party.

Highlights

  • Tanu taunts Pragya for trying to get a makeover
  • She warns Pragya to stay away from her and Abhi's party
  • Pragya decides not to dress like Tanu
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement