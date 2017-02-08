Kumkum Bhagya, February 8, Written Update: Pragya Stuns Everyone With Her Makeover

Purab is also impressed with Pragya and was about to go and give Dadi the progress report when he spots her lurking in a corner. Dadi says she's keeping an eye on Aaliya and Tanu, but are impressed with Pragya's stunt.
Pragya an Abhi dance while Tanu and Aaliya watch them ruefully. Purab smirks across the room towards Aaliya, who thinks to herself that she hates Pragya because of Purab, but is still madly in love with him. Tanu asks Nikhil to come over to help her win the game back. Nikhil taunts her saying that she should ask Aaliya for help. Tanu asks him to come over ASAP else she wouldn't let Abhi help his business.