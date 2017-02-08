Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Kumkum Bhagya, February 8, Written Update: Pragya Stuns Everyone With Her Makeover

Abhi is speechless because he is stunned by Pragya's makeover

  | February 08, 2017 21:43 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Pragya steals the show at Tanu and Abhi's party

Tanu and Abhi's combined bachelor's party starts with a bang when Pragya enters the venue dressed in a stunning black gown. Abhi is speechless because he is stunned by Pragya's makeover. Tanu and Aaliya cannot believe that Pragya can pull off a western look with such finesse. Pragya walks over Abhi and asks him how does she look and Abhi tells her that she the most beautiful woman in the room and Pragya blushes. Aaliya and Tanu are upset because Pragya is getting everyone's attention. Tanu asks Aaliya for help, but she turns on her and says Tanu has destroyed her plan without her help and must fix it herself.

Purab is also impressed with Pragya and was about to go and give Dadi the progress report when he spots her lurking in a corner. Dadi says she's keeping an eye on Aaliya and Tanu, but are impressed with Pragya's stunt.

Pragya an Abhi dance while Tanu and Aaliya watch them ruefully. Purab smirks across the room towards Aaliya, who thinks to herself that she hates Pragya because of Purab, but is still madly in love with him. Tanu asks Nikhil to come over to help her win the game back. Nikhil taunts her saying that she should ask Aaliya for help. Tanu asks him to come over ASAP else she wouldn't let Abhi help his business.

Highlights

  • Pragya steals the show at Tanu's party
  • Tanu calls Nikhil to help her out
  • Purab taunts Aaliya after she loses to Pragya
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement