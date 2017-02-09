Kumkum Bhagya, February 9, Written Update: Tanu Plans To Murder Pragya

Meanwhile, Pragya left her purse behind at the party and Abhi arrived to return it. As Abhi and Pragya shared a light moment, the duo also had an intimate moment together. But a desperate Tanu, who was green with envy, summoned Nikhil for help. She narrated how Pragya opted for a make-over which surprised Nikhil. Tanu insisted that Pragya must be killed and only Nikhil can help her do that. Soon, he assured Tanu that she must start prepping for her wedding with because Pragya's involvement in Abhi's life will soon come to an end.
In the final part of the episode, Tanu suddenly arrived to join Pragya and Abhi, who were having a good time. Tanu sarcastically complimented Pragya's new look, which surprised both Abhi and Pragya. The sneak peek of the next episode shows Abhi accidentally hurts Tanu and tells her to behave herself when she throws tantrums.