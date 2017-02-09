Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya, February 9, Written Update: Tanu Plans To Murder Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya, February 9: Tanu insisted that Pragya must be killed and only Nikhil can help her do that

  | February 09, 2017 21:38 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya, February 9: A still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode aired on television on February 9 began with Abhi and Pragya catching up with each other at the party hosted at the Mehra residence. Abhi, who was in awe of Pragya's new persona, and admired her dearly, appeared to spend a lot more time with her than with his fiancee Tanu. Tanu was enraged once Abhi was at a loss of words when he attempted to describe Pragya's stunning appearance. While talking to Tanu, he continued to address her as Pragya and she lost her calm. Meanwhile, Tanu chanced upon Poorav, who gave her an earful for failing with her evil plan. Poorav reminded her that Abhi simply cannot take his eyes off Pragya and appeared all the more smitten by her than ever before. Poorav highlighted nothing can change set Pragya and Abhi apart.

Meanwhile, Pragya left her purse behind at the party and Abhi arrived to return it. As Abhi and Pragya shared a light moment, the duo also had an intimate moment together. But a desperate Tanu, who was green with envy, summoned Nikhil for help. She narrated how Pragya opted for a make-over which surprised Nikhil. Tanu insisted that Pragya must be killed and only Nikhil can help her do that. Soon, he assured Tanu that she must start prepping for her wedding with because Pragya's involvement in Abhi's life will soon come to an end.

In the final part of the episode, Tanu suddenly arrived to join Pragya and Abhi, who were having a good time. Tanu sarcastically complimented Pragya's new look, which surprised both Abhi and Pragya. The sneak peek of the next episode shows Abhi accidentally hurts Tanu and tells her to behave herself when she throws tantrums.
 

