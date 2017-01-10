Kumkum Bhagya, January 10, Written Update: Abhi Has A Deja Vu Moment

Mitali bhabi and Tanu discussed that what might be happening at the party. Mitali bhabi appeared way too eager and pestered Aaliya to call Tanu and ask for updates from the party. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya danced at the party passionately. After Abhi and Pragya's dance performance, the general verdict from the audience was that the performance was simply "Wow."
Back at the Mehra residence, Aaliya tried to stay awake to wait for Tanu's call. Finally, Tanu called and informed Aaliya that the 'Jodi Made In Heaven' title was taken by Abhi and Pragya. Aaliya advised Tanu to get on stage and dance with Purab but she refused. Aaliya reminded Tanu that she has to stick around the two to stop Purab from pulling any more tricks. Aaliya also said that she's sure Purab tampered with the selection of couples and that he has more plans to execute.
Tanu and Abhi get off the stage when Tanu dropped her spectacles by mistake. Abhi helped her pick them up and experienced deja vu. Pragya sat Abhi down and tried to help him recollect past happenings but Abhi could only come up with hazy memories of his past with Pragya. Abhi sought help from Pragya and said that whenever he feels lost, 'Pragya' is the only name that comes to his mind. Pragya decided to not pressurise Abhi much and just rest the matter for now.
Tanu waited all evening to dance with Abhi and rushed towards him when Abhi was finally spotted. However, Abhi refused to dance, saying he was injured. The episode ended with Abhi and Pragya sharing a light moment when Abhi told her that he loves her company.