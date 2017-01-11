Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya, January 11, Written Update: Purab's Words Leave Pragya In Tears

Kumkum Bhagya, January 11: Pragya told Purab that she is sure that the entire incident was staged. Purab revealed the truth finally after denying a number of times. He mentioned that Pragya is no less than a sister to him and he can go to any length to see Pragya and Abhi get back together

  | January 11, 2017 22:24 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, January 11: A still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode which aired on television on January 11, was quite an eventful one. The curtains were drawn on yesterday's episode with Pragya and Abhi finally spending some time together. Meanwhile, Purab was spotted sharing the stage with one of the guests at the party. On Wednesday's episode, Abhi and Pragya heard a commotion from the dancing hall and were rushed to the spot. They were surprised to find out that Purab's dancing partner was accusing Purab of indecent behaviour. Abhi tried to defend his friend saying that he's a gentleman and can never behave indecently but Purab appeared to be inebriated and interfered in the conversation. Pragya, who considers Purab like her own brother, was also taken aback. Tanu was the only silent spectator who continued to relish the entire situation.

Soon, the girl who accused Purab of indecency, called the police, who arrived in no time. Abhi and Pragya tried to reason with the cops but Purab was taken into custody nonetheless. Before leaving, Purab thanked his friend (his dancing partner) for putting up the act. The incident was actually staged by Purab to facilitate Abhi and Pragya to spend more time together. According to Purab's plan, Abhi decided to leave for the police station and take Pragya along. Pragya had actually come to the party as Purab's girlfriend, and hence, Abhi decided to accompany her. Tanu got offended that Abhi chose to accompany Pragya and not her, and decided to call Aaliya.

The scene changed to the police station where Pragya told Purab that she is sure that the entire incident was staged. Purab revealed the truth finally after denying a number of times. He mentioned that Pragya is no less than a sister to him and he can go to any length to see Pragya and Abhi get back together. Purab wanted to create a situation similar to one of which Abhi has been part of so that he experiences deja vu and gets his memory back. Purab's thoughtfulness left Pragya in tears.
 

