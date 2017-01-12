Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya, January 12, Written Update: Abhi And Pragya Spend Quality Time Together

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi decided to cheer up Pragya, who is upset about Purab's arrest

  | January 12, 2017 22:09 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi was happy to spend his time with Pragya

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on Thursday January 12 opened with Pragya spealing to Purab in the jail and asked him about why he got himself arrested at her cost. Purab then said that he had planned it so that Abhi starts hating him more and feels for Pragya. She further told him that he shouldn't have done all these things and thought about how she could get him out of the jail. Meanwhile Alia and Tanu discussed the entire incident. Purab's actions confused Alia, who then told Tanu that he is faking his relationship with Pragya, just to bring Abhi and her close as he cannot love anyone else than Bulbul.

Tanu further narrated the entire incident to Alia, who then became sure that Purab has planned all the things and he would do anything to make Abhi realise his feelings for Pragya.

In a change of scene, Abhi was upset with Purab and thought about Pragya's sufferings. He then decided to make her happy by his jokes and actions. Later, Pragya and Abhi were seen talking to each other while walking and were happy about spending time with each other. As they walked further, it started raining and Abhi asked Pragya to protect herself. Pragya too realised that she shouldn't come close to Abhi as he doesn't know the reality till now. They gradually came close to each other. Suddenly, Abhi realised that Pragya loves Purab and he should not come close to her.

Meanwhile, Tanu's ex-boyfriend saw Pragya and Abhi together and called Tanu to let her know about their whereabouts.
 

Highlights

  • Pragya asked Purab about why he got himself arrested
  • Alia came to know about Purab's plan
  • Abhi decided to make Pragya happy
 

