Kumkum Bhagya, January 12, Written Update: Abhi And Pragya Spend Quality Time Together

Tanu further narrated the entire incident to Alia, who then became sure that Purab has planned all the things and he would do anything to make Abhi realise his feelings for Pragya.
In a change of scene, Abhi was upset with Purab and thought about Pragya's sufferings. He then decided to make her happy by his jokes and actions. Later, Pragya and Abhi were seen talking to each other while walking and were happy about spending time with each other. As they walked further, it started raining and Abhi asked Pragya to protect herself. Pragya too realised that she shouldn't come close to Abhi as he doesn't know the reality till now. They gradually came close to each other. Suddenly, Abhi realised that Pragya loves Purab and he should not come close to her.
Meanwhile, Tanu's ex-boyfriend saw Pragya and Abhi together and called Tanu to let her know about their whereabouts.