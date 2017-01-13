Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya: January 13, Written Update: Abhi Tells Pragya That He Can Leave Tanu For Her

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi asked Pragya to leave Purab as he is not the right person to be in a relationship with

  January 13, 2017
Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya spend quality time together

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on Friday, January 13 opened with Pragya and Abhi taking to each other on their way back home from the jail. Abhi tries to cheer up Pragya. Meanwhile, Pragya's mother called her up to enquire about her, Abhi and Purab's whereabouts. Abhi asked Pragya not to reveal that Purab is in jail and they would take time to reach home, as he had promised them that he would take proper care of Pragya. In a change of scene later, daadi gets tensed about Purab, Abhi and Pragya and shares her worries with Daasi, who told her that it is a good thing as she had overheard Alia and Tanu's conversation. Daasi told daadi that Pragya and Abhi are spending some quality time together and they might come close this way.

Tanu then overheard daadi and Daasi's conversation and planned to reach out to Pragya and Abhi anyhow. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya reached a dhabha and plan to take rest there. Abhi then told Pragya that if she isn't happy with Purab, she should leave him and make a new boyfriend. Pragya then told him to give options and asked him that whether Abhi would leave Tanu for her. Abhi said yes, he would and suddenly realised that his statement could hurt Pragya. He then added that he would find her a boy like him so that Pragya can be happy.

Abhi then asked Pragya to make certain promises to each other that both of them would value for the rest of their life.
 

