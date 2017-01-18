Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Kumkum Bhagya, January 18, Written Update: Abhi Is Concerned About Pragya And Purab's 'Relationship'

Kumkum Bhagya: Alia told Abhi that Purab is using Pragya for his own benefit

  | January 18, 2017 21:46 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi in a still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on January 18 opened with daadi talking to Pragya about Alia and Tanu. She was worried about what the duo will do now, as they have got to know about Purab's plan. Pragya, however, asked her not to get worried and informed her that their plan is instead working out and Abhi came close to her the other day. Meanwhile, Purab called Pragya and told her about what Abhi told him in the jail. Daadi asked Purab to come home and tell them about it. In a change of scene later, Alia and Tanu discussed about their next step while Mitali bhabhi came in the room and asked them to share their plan with her.

Pragya on the other hand, decided to redo Abhi's room like previously, so that he remembers his past with her. Abhi came into the room and asked what Pragya was doing. They both exchanged their thoughts and Abhi agreed to Pragya's decision. Meanwhile, Purab came to Abhi's home and told Daadi about what Abhi had told him. He further added that their plan is working out and revealed his next move.

Alia and Tanu decided to show unnecessary concern about Pragya, so that Abhi is convinced about what they are saying. Alia told Abhi that Purab is 'using' Pragya and he should do something about it. Abhi earlier asked Alia to not say anything against Pragya, however, he got convinced with Alia's words later and decided to do something about her and Purab's relationship.
 

Highlights

  • Pragya decided to redo Abhi's bedroom
  • Purab revealed is next plan
  • Alia and Tanu decided their next move
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement