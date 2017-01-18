Kumkum Bhagya, January 18, Written Update: Abhi Is Concerned About Pragya And Purab's 'Relationship'

Pragya on the other hand, decided to redo Abhi's room like previously, so that he remembers his past with her. Abhi came into the room and asked what Pragya was doing. They both exchanged their thoughts and Abhi agreed to Pragya's decision. Meanwhile, Purab came to Abhi's home and told Daadi about what Abhi had told him. He further added that their plan is working out and revealed his next move.
Alia and Tanu decided to show unnecessary concern about Pragya, so that Abhi is convinced about what they are saying. Alia told Abhi that Purab is 'using' Pragya and he should do something about it. Abhi earlier asked Alia to not say anything against Pragya, however, he got convinced with Alia's words later and decided to do something about her and Purab's relationship.