Kumkum Bhagya, January 2, Written Update: Pragya And Daadi Are Angry With Purab

The Kumkum Bhagya
episode on January 3 opened with Alia and Nikhil revealing their plan to insult Pragya and Purab in front of Abhi and the entire family to Tanu. They narrated how they had strategized the entire plan that would make Abhi hate Pragya
and Purab. Meanwhile daadi
discussed Alia's dirty game plan with Pragya. However, Pragya was thinking why Purab took the entire blame on himself and did not say to Abhi that Pragya is like her sister. Later, Purab entered the room and Pragya asked him to explain himself. He added that she should trust him and he would not do anything to hurt Pragya. Daadi
and daasi
blamed Purab too while he tried to explain himself. He then added that he deliberately did not say anything when Alia and Tanu insulted them as at that time Abhi was not in his proper state of mind.
In a change of scene later, Purab explained that whatever he did was to bring Abhi and Pragya close and it would happen soon. He asked Pragya and daadi
to let Tanu and Alia celebrate their success as it won't last for long. Meanwhile Alia is perturbed about why Purab chose to remain silent in front of Abhi. Nikhil then interrupted her and said that she should not think about Purab anymore as the events have turned according to their plan and they should be happy about it.
Later, daadi
and Pragya asked Purab how his plan would benefit them, who then explained that out of jealousy, Abhi would surely tell Pragya his feelings for her.