Kumkum Bhagya, January 20, Written Update: Pragya Is Furious With Abhi For The Wedding Announcement

Kumkum Bhagya, January 20: Dadi and Pragya appeared really angry with Purab for carrying on with his plan in the first place while Purab asked them to calm down

  | January 20, 2017 21:48 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, January 20: A still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode of January 20 began with Abhi continuing to force Purab and Pragya to get married. In a sly move, Aliya stepped in and declared how happy she is for Purab and Pragya. She even tried to convince Purab for a date for engagement within the next few days. Meanwhile, Purab and Pragya are left speechless when Abhi asked them to not get worked up and said that he'll take charge of all the work. He immediately consulted a pandit for a date for the wedding and left in a hurry with him. Meanwhile, Mitali bhabi appeared all excited and refused to leave Aliya and Tanu's company till they revealed their entire plan.

Dadi and Pragya appeared really angry with Purab for carrying on with his plan in the first place while Purab asked them to calm down. Purab said that he another plan lined up but an impatient Pragya was in a hurry to convey the truth to Abhi. Dadi stopped Pragya from meeting Abhi and told her that one truth will lead to another, which might prove detrimental to Abhi's mental condition. Purab continued to convince Pragya that things will take a better turn and repeatedly asked her to trust him.

Alia and Tanu have a good time together as they laughed over Pragya and Purab's predicament. While Pragya decided to not let her mother know about the latest development, Alia and Tanu planned to call Sarla and give her a shock. Alia called Pragya's mother and told her Abhi has decided to get Pragya and Purab married at the earliest. Sarla was shocked to hear about Abhi's decision and welled up.

Meanwhile, Pragya is furious with Abhi for taking such a big decision on her behalf. On her way back home, Pragya told Abhi that he has absolutely no idea about what he has done. Abhi defended himself by saying that he's simply trying to help Pragya as a friend. Abhi also said that he really cares about Pragya and cannot see her go through any sort of emotional turmoil.
 

