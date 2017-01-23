Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya, January 23, Written Update: Pragya's Mother Asks Abhi To Cancel The Engagement

Kumkum Bhagya: Sarla told Abhi that he should have asked her once before fixing the Pragya and Purab's engagement

  | January 23, 2017 21:55 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya in a still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on January 23 opened with Abhi and Pragya arguing over meeting her mother. Meanwhile, Purab asks Alia about why she is bringing Pragya's mother in their fight. He told her not to involve Sarla in all these otherwise the consequences would be very bad. However, Alia told that she would do what she feels like. Later, Pragya's mother is seen talking to Bijee over Purab and Pragya's engagement and said that she doesn't trust her anymore. She gets worried about what would the society think about their engagement. Abhi then entered Pragya's house to invite her family for her engagement with Purab.

Abhi asked Pragya's mother why was she angry with him. To which, she replied that Abhi has hurt her and the entire family. Unaware of what she was talking, Abhi asked her to clearly tell him about what is bothering her. As Sarla was about to answer Abhi's question, Bijee stopped her.

Meanwhile, Pragya came to talk to her mother and asked her why was she upset. She further told her that she should trust Purab and her as both of them won't let anything go wrong.

In a change of scene later, Purab tells Daadi that Alia had revealed to Pragya's mother about the engagement.

In the end, Pragya's mother tells Abhi to cancel the engagement and asks him why he didn't ask her before fixing it up. Abhi replied in affirmation, but said that he has done it for Pragya to secure her life. He asked to forgive him.
 

Highlights

  • Alia told Abhi to invite Sarla for the engagement
  • Abhi told Sarla that he wants Pragya to be happy
  • Purab told Alia to not cross her limits
 

