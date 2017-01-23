Kumkum Bhagya, January 23, Written Update: Pragya's Mother Asks Abhi To Cancel The Engagement

Abhi asked Pragya's mother why was she angry with him. To which, she replied that Abhi has hurt her and the entire family. Unaware of what she was talking, Abhi asked her to clearly tell him about what is bothering her. As Sarla was about to answer Abhi's question, Bijee stopped her.
Meanwhile, Pragya came to talk to her mother and asked her why was she upset. She further told her that she should trust Purab and her as both of them won't let anything go wrong.
In a change of scene later, Purab tells Daadi that Alia had revealed to Pragya's mother about the engagement.
In the end, Pragya's mother tells Abhi to cancel the engagement and asks him why he didn't ask her before fixing it up. Abhi replied in affirmation, but said that he has done it for Pragya to secure her life. He asked to forgive him.