Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Kumkum Bhagya, January 24, Written Update: Tanu's Plan To Make Pragya Jealous Fails

Kumkum Bhagya: Tanu's narrowly escaped another time and her affair with Nikhil still dod not get busted

  | January 24, 2017 21:59 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Tanu fails to create a rift in Pragya and Abhi's love story

Tanu's plan to woo Abhi and make Pragya jealous is an epic fail. After Abhi announced Pragya's engagement to his best friend and Pragya's former brother-in-law Purab in a previous episode, Tanu, Abhi and Pragya go out to shop for Pragya's engagement outfit. In the episode which aired on January 24, Tanu's secret affair with Nikhil Sood is almost caught when a saleswoman identifies Tanu ad informs the other two that she was in this shop before with another man (Nikhil). Tanu at first reprimands her for lying but when the saleswoman says she has proof, Tanu gets tensed. She leads the group to the man with whom Tanu was here before - unsurprisingly he turned out to be Nikhil.

Almost when you thought Tanu's game was up, Aaliya came out of nowhere to save Tanu's neck. She tells everyone that she and not Tanu was earlier in the shop with Nikhil, whom she introduced to her brother Abhi as an artiste manager and her friend. Nikhil also corroborates with Aaliya. She then invites Nikhil to Pragya and Purab's engagement. After Nikhil, Abhi and Pragya leave the scene, Aaliya warns Tanu to be careful with her outing companions as she's easily recognizable.

Tanu then informs Aaliya about her next move in which she'll engage Abhi in the trial room with her while Pragya will be out so that she gets jealous. Aaliya joins her plan and says she'll bring Pragya to the fitting room and tease her about their romance too.

As per plan, Tanu asks Abhi to help her set her dress in the fitting room; Abhi goes reluctantly. Aaliya brings Pragya outside their cubicle and teases her. An upset Pragya leaves the place. Meanwhile, in the cubicle, Abhi has a flashback of his past with Pragya when he set her dress up which makes him nervous and he leaves too. Aaliya taunts Tanu saying she knows nothing about romance.

In the last segment, Abhi tries to find Pragya in the fitting room to help her out.

Highlights

  • Abhi remembers another snippet from his past
  • Pragya tries to bust Tanu's secret but fails
  • Aaliya saves Tanu from her near moment of truth
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement