Kumkum Bhagya, January 24, Written Update: Tanu's Plan To Make Pragya Jealous Fails

Almost when you thought Tanu's game was up, Aaliya came out of nowhere to save Tanu's neck. She tells everyone that she and not Tanu was earlier in the shop with Nikhil, whom she introduced to her brother Abhi as an artiste manager and her friend. Nikhil also corroborates with Aaliya. She then invites Nikhil to Pragya and Purab's engagement. After Nikhil, Abhi and Pragya leave the scene, Aaliya warns Tanu to be careful with her outing companions as she's easily recognizable.
Tanu then informs Aaliya about her next move in which she'll engage Abhi in the trial room with her while Pragya will be out so that she gets jealous. Aaliya joins her plan and says she'll bring Pragya to the fitting room and tease her about their romance too.
As per plan, Tanu asks Abhi to help her set her dress in the fitting room; Abhi goes reluctantly. Aaliya brings Pragya outside their cubicle and teases her. An upset Pragya leaves the place. Meanwhile, in the cubicle, Abhi has a flashback of his past with Pragya when he set her dress up which makes him nervous and he leaves too. Aaliya taunts Tanu saying she knows nothing about romance.
In the last segment, Abhi tries to find Pragya in the fitting room to help her out.