Kumkum Bhagya, January 25, Written Update: Tanu Gets Jealous Due To Abhi and Pragya's Romance

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi in his mind think that somewhere he feels he's meant to be with Pragya and not Tanu, but like always doesn't say it out loud

  | January 25, 2017 21:51 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Abhi and Pragya's love story is still going strong

Tanu's plan backfires on her as Pragya and Abhi share a romantic moment in the dressing room of a wedding outfit's boutique on the episode which aired on January 25. After Tanu failed to engage Abhi (in last night's episode) long enough to make Pragya jealous, she and Aaliya discuss her future with Abhi. Meanwhile, in the fitting room, Abhi and Pragya talk about love and Pragya almost let's slip that she's his wife. Abhi in his mind think that somewhere he feels he's meant to be with Pragya and not Tanu, but like always doesn't say it out loud.

Tanu and Aaliya realise (after a while) that Abhi is missing and look around for him. Tanu suggests Aaliya to call him up instead of yelling his name. They hear Abhi's ringtone coming from women's dessing room and they confront him. Abhi and Pragya walk out from the same cubicle and Tanu and Aaliya are aghast. When Aaliya asks Abhi to explain the situation he gives the most awkward reason Abhi says that he and Pragya were selecting and choosing clothes for each other. He says that Pragya should've been hius stylist and leaves. Pragya looked smug after the entire episode.

Back home, the trio meet Purab, who looked perturbed. Abhi had announced Pragya and Purab's engagement in a previous episode without realizing the consequences. Abhi is super excited that his two best-friends ould soon be engaged but, Purab decides to tell Abhi that he will not get engaged to Pragya. Everyone, except for Pragya, is shocked.

