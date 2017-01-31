Kumkum Bhagya, January 31, Written Update: Pragya's Question Leaves Abhi In A Fix

Back in the room Pragya gains form and Abhi, who is slightly relieved asks her aggressively how did she injure herself so grievously. Pragya tries to answer but Abhi doesn't let her spealk. Dadi intervenes and asks Abhi to let Pragya explain herself. Later Pragya's mother came to the room and sends Abhi off. She reprimands Pragya for injuring herself to avoid the engagement. But Pragya in turn says that this wound will heal with time but if she would've gotten engaged to Purab, it would have been irrevocable.
Abhi returns to the room and announces that Pragya and Purab cannot get engaged today as Pragya injured the ring finger. He says he wanted it to be memorable to her and instead all this happened. Pragya consoles him.
Meanwhile, Mitali taunts Aaliya and Tanu that Abhi is looking after Pragya as if he' her husband which they don't like and send Mitali off.
The next day, Abhi brings tea for Pagya and they spend some time together. Abhi tells Pragya that he gets affected with Pragya's grief and cancels all his concerts till the time she recovers. Pragya asks Abhi, "What's our relationship?" and Abhi doesn't have an answer.