Kumkum Bhagya, January 31, Written Update: Pragya's Question Leaves Abhi In A Fix

Abhi is adamant to take care of Pragya after she gains consciousness

  | January 31, 2017 21:40 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Pragya successfully stalls her engagement to Purab

Abhi is panicking after Pragya is unconscious due to her injury. He brings her to the room and asked Purab to call for the doctor. Purab informs him that no doctor is available at that moment. He asks Purab to get water for Pragya. Meanwhile, outside the room Pragya's mother corners Aaliya and Tanu and blamed them for Pragya's condition. Pragya had injured herself deliberately to stall her engagement to Purab. She tells Aaliya and Tanu that if Pragya doesn't gain consciousness soon then she'll tell Abhi what they've been doing behind his back. She warns them that they will be thrown out of the house if Abhi knew how they are playing with his emotions and lying to him.

Back in the room Pragya gains form and Abhi, who is slightly relieved asks her aggressively how did she injure herself so grievously. Pragya tries to answer but Abhi doesn't let her spealk. Dadi intervenes and asks Abhi to let Pragya explain herself. Later Pragya's mother came to the room and sends Abhi off. She reprimands Pragya for injuring herself to avoid the engagement. But Pragya in turn says that this wound will heal with time but if she would've gotten engaged to Purab, it would have been irrevocable.

Abhi returns to the room and announces that Pragya and Purab cannot get engaged today as Pragya injured the ring finger. He says he wanted it to be memorable to her and instead all this happened. Pragya consoles him.

Meanwhile, Mitali taunts Aaliya and Tanu that Abhi is looking after Pragya as if he' her husband which they don't like and send Mitali off.

The next day, Abhi brings tea for Pagya and they spend some time together. Abhi tells Pragya that he gets affected with Pragya's grief and cancels all his concerts till the time she recovers. Pragya asks Abhi, "What's our relationship?" and Abhi doesn't have an answer.

