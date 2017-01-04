Kumkum Bhagya, January 4, Written Update: Purab's 'Masterplan' Will Bring Pragya And Abhi Close

The Kumkum Bhagya episode on January 4 opened with Purab revealing his plans to Pragya , daadi and Daasi
. The trio got happy with Purab's plan and apologised to him for their previous behaviour. Meanwhile Abhi was seen thinking about his engagement's incident. Tanu then entered the room and talked ill about Pragya and Purab. However, Abhi asked her not to say such things about them. In a change of scene later, Tanu 'thanked' Pragya for giving Abhi back to her to which Pragya replied that it won't ever happen. Alia then interrupted Pragya and said that she's the one who has done all the things. Both Alia and Tanu make fun of Pragya and asked her how she and Purab could be in a 'relationship'. They further asked her to leave the house as Abhi now hates her.
Pragya told Alia and Tanu that no one can come between her and Abhi and however much they plan to separate them, they won't be successful. Alia warned Pragya not to come back to Abhi's life as the consequences won't be good.
Meanwhile, Purab went up to Abhi and asked him to listen to him. However, Abhi asked Purab to leave as he did not want to speak to him. Abhi then blamed himself for trusting Pragya and having feelings for her.
Pragya's mother questioned her about the pictures that got circulated. Pragya then explained everyone that how Alia and Tanu planned to trap her and Purab just to insult them in front of Abhi. Pragya also told that how Purab's plan will help her and Abhi get close.