Kumkum Bhagya, January 5, Written Update: Abhi Reveals His Feelings For Pragya

Meanwhile, Purab and Aaliya had an encounter when Purab slyly asked Abhi's sister to wait for the blockbuster climax of the episode, which Aliya and Tanu have started. Purab also met Pragya and received an earful from her. Pragya complained that Purab's plan is not working and that things will never be the same with Abhi. Purab assured saying that they are a team and should concentrate on separate missions - Pragya was asked to handle 'Misson Tanu' while Purab remained in charge of 'Mission Abhi.'
Purab met Abhi to discuss work and an upset Abhi blurted out that he is offended with both Purab and Pragya for not revealing their relationship to Abhi. Purab pestered Abhi about his feelings for Pragya and asked his the reason for his agitation. The highpoint of the episode arrived when Abhi revealed that Pragya indeed holds a special position in his heart. Abhi also learnt from Purab that Nikita is just a nickname which he addresses Pragya by, and that Pragya is her real name.