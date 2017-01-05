Advertisement
Kumkum Bhagya, January 5, Written Update: Abhi Reveals His Feelings For Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya, January 5: The highpoint of the episode arrived when Abhi revealed that Pragya indeed holds a special position in his heart

  January 05, 2017 21:40 IST
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, January 5: A still from the show

The Kumkum Bhagya episode aired on January 5, began with Pragya arriving at the Mehra house - but she was scared to visit Abhi. Dadi and Dasi informed Pragya that Abhi is extremely agitated after last night's episode. He even refused to have coffee and breakfast at the table as all that would have reminded him of Pragya. He also issued instructions that he doesn't want to meet Pragya. Nevertheless, Dadi and Dasi ask Pragya to muster courage and meet Abhi at least once. Meanwhile, without Pragya, Abhi's paperwork is in a mess and he has got Tanu worked up who is running around the room for his errands. Abhi refused to have the cuppa which Pragya got for him and asked Tanu to get him some coffee. Pragya showed Tanu how to make coffee to Abhi's liking but Tanu refused to help and simply stood by.

Meanwhile, Purab and Aaliya had an encounter when Purab slyly asked Abhi's sister to wait for the blockbuster climax of the episode, which Aliya and Tanu have started. Purab also met Pragya and received an earful from her. Pragya complained that Purab's plan is not working and that things will never be the same with Abhi. Purab assured saying that they are a team and should concentrate on separate missions - Pragya was asked to handle 'Misson Tanu' while Purab remained in charge of 'Mission Abhi.'

Purab met Abhi to discuss work and an upset Abhi blurted out that he is offended with both Purab and Pragya for not revealing their relationship to Abhi. Purab pestered Abhi about his feelings for Pragya and asked his the reason for his agitation. The highpoint of the episode arrived when Abhi revealed that Pragya indeed holds a special position in his heart. Abhi also learnt from Purab that Nikita is just a nickname which he addresses Pragya by, and that Pragya is her real name.
 

Highlights

  • Abhi refused to have coffee which Pragya got for him
  • Abhi learnt that her real name is Pragya
  • Abhi also confessed his feelings for Pragya to Purab
 

