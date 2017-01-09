Kumkum Bhagya, January 9, Written Update: Abhi Indirectly Confesses His Feelings To Pragya

Later, Tanu called Abhi and asked him about his whereabouts. Abhi lied to her that he was stuck in traffic while Pragya was with him.
Abhi-Tanu and Purab-Pragya came to celebrate New Year at a restaurant. Abhi came to know Pragya's real name and that agitated Tanu. She went up to Pragya and asked her why she has revealed her name. Pragya told she would do anything to win Abhi's love and Tanu wouldn't be able to do anything.
Meanwhile, all four of them played a game at the restaurant, where in they had to write about their feelings for their loved ones. Pragya and Abhi wrote the same feelings.
In a change of scene later, daadi and Daasi are happy about Pragya and Abhi's meeting and spoke indirectly about it at the dinner table. Alia gets miffed and left the place.