Kumkum Bhagya, March 2, Written Update: Pragya, Abhi Get A Call From The Hospital

Abhi broke down when he saw Purab at the hospital. Pragya, who herself was distraught, tried to compose Abhi and assured him that she'll be by his side till his best friend gets well. Dadi, who simply could not stop crying, accused Aaliya that she must have done something to hurt Purab. Aaliya, who is aware of Tanu and Nikhil's evil plan, which ended up hurting Purab, tried to assure everyone that she still loved Purab and that she would never hurt him.
Aaliya also summoned Tanu and ended up hitting her for hurting Tanu. Aaliya threatened Tanu that if anything unfortunate happens to Purab, she will make sure that Aliya's wedding to Abhi is stalled. Meanwhile, Tanu and Abhi began to speculate what must have happened to Purab and how did he meet with an accident. They both pointed out that Purab is a careful driver and is less likely to meet with a car accident. As speculations began about Purab's accident, Tanu was spotted getting tensed.