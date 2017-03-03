Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Kumkum Bhagya, March 3, Written Update: Abhi Asks Police To Investigate Purab's case

Abhi tells the police that he is sure that Purab's accident was planned by someone

  | March 03, 2017 21:53 IST (New Delhi)
Kumkum Bhagya

Still from Kumkum Bhagya

TheKumkum Bhagya episode, which aired on Friday, started with Tanu telling everyone that the accident didn't happen on purpose. However, Abhi doesn't believe her and calls up the police to investigate Purab's case. He tells the inspector that he is sure that Purab's accident was planned by someone. Aalya goes over to Tanu and says that she didn't expect her to cross the boundaries they had set between them. She tells Tanu that she wants the entire family to see her real face. Tanu tries to defend herself. She says that Purab was conspiring against them and it was necessary to stop him. Pragya overhears their conversation and confronts them. Pragya asks them why they look tensed. Aalya tells Pragya that she loves Purab and wouldn't want to lose him. Pragya tells Aalya and Tanu that she hopes the real culprit is caught soon.

When Abhi, Pragya, Tanu and Aalya return home, dadi hugs Abhi and says that his best friend Purab is under the spell of an evil eye. Looking at the grim situation at home, Tanu decides that she will not be around Aalya till things are under control. Pragya sees Abhi in discomfort and asks him if he has a headache. However, she is asked to care of dadi instead of Abhi. Tanu goes towards Pragya and asks her to stop caring about Abhi. She also says that Pragya must be feeling defeated in her attempt to sabotage her marriage with Abhi as she has lost her only support. Dadi, who is listening to the conversation, also tells Pragya that she feels they are going to lose this fight against Aalya and Tanu.

Tanu goes to Abhi's room to give him a head massage and asks him to skip all the functions and get married to her immediately. On hearing this, Abhi gets annoyed and calls Pragya to give him a head massage. Tanu leaves the room.

Pragya assures Abhi that Purab will recover soon. Abhi tells her that he misses his best friend and that he hasn't felt so lonely in the last 20 years. He tells Pragya that she compensates for everything that is missing in his life.

Pragya and Abhi are interrupted by their Bhabhi. She tells them that the police has arrived to investigate the case.

Tanu asks the inspector if he has any update on the accident to which he responds that he will disclose the details only in front of Abhi. After Abhi and Pragya walk into the room, the inspector tells them that Purab's was a hit-and-run case and that they were on a lookout for a tempo. Theyalso say that there is an eyewitness in the case and he had seen a man standing next to Purab post the accident. However, he was unable to see his face.

Police also question Tanu about her relationship with Purab and her whereabouts on the day of the accident. She tells them that she was at home as it was her haldi ceremony. Aalya asks the police to stop the unnecessary questioning and find the culprit.

At the end of the show, the police tells Abhi that they had found something at the accident spot which could help them find out about the culprit.
 

Highlights

  • Aalya tells Tanu that she didn't expect her to cross the limits
  • Tanu tells Aalya that Purab was conspiring against them
  • Police say they have an eyewitness in Purab's case
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement