Kumkum Bhagya, March 7, Written Update: Abhi Calls Pragya His Inspiration

Abhi got elated after seeing the arrangements done by Pragya for the party and looked for her. Tanu came up to Abhi and asked her who he is looking for. To which, Abhi replied, he wanted to know where Pragya was.
In a change of scene later, Tanu told Alia to keep Pragya away from Abhi. However, Alia, who is angry at Tanu for attacking Purab, said that she should behave properly as her marriage is just few days away and shouldn't give a chance to Abhi for calling-off the ceremony.
Meanwhile, daadi and Daasi discussed about a surprise that Abhi will give to Pragya.
As Abhi's album was released, Tanu asked the reporters to ask Abhi who his inspiration was. Abhi instantly replied that Pragya is his inspiration, who always motivates him to do better and he has special feelings for her.