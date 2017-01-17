Kumkum Bhagya, Written Update, December 17: Pragya's Mother Reveals Purab's Plan To Tanu

Purab thanked Abhi, who told him that he bailed him out of the jail only for Pragya, however, he is ashamed of Purab's behaviour. Meanwhile, Pragya, who is happy to know about Purab's bail brought flowers to express his gratitude to Abhi. However, Alia and Tanu stopped her and asked her not to be so happy about getting close to Abhi. She said that Purab might be having his game plan, but she won't let him and Pragya succeed in it. In her response, Pragya told Alia that come what may, she wouldn't succeed, as Abhi and Pragya are made for each other. She also told Alia and Tanu about the promises Abhi made to her the previous day.
Daadi later came while their conversation was going on and felt proud of the fact that Pragya gave an apt answer to Alia and Tanu.