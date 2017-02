Kushal Tandon Helps Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh Fire Scene After She 'Froze'

@KushalT2803 I owe you biiiig time .. you saved my life https://t.co/1uHeS7gnJK ? Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) February 7, 2017

Sir it was n act for publicity .... i burnt my neck my legs ... jus for publicity brother ..... to much of a hunger u c ..get well soon https://t.co/WA3ZS6xbUL ? KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) February 7, 2017

A scene in which TV actor Kushal Tandon rescues co-star Jennifer Winget from a fire swiftly became terrifyingly real while filming the serial. According to a post on Kushal's Instagram, the shoot involved a wedding scene in which thecatches fire with the bride and groom - Jennifer and Kushal - in it. The video that Kushal posted shows thein flames while 'action' is called - as the fire seems to rage around them, Jennifer and Kushal exchange garlands. Kushal then exits the burninghastily - but Jennifer, rooted to the spot in apparent fear, doesn't. Kushal then rushes back and drags Jennifer out as the fire extinguisher is pressed into action. It seems, as Kushal's explanation says, that Jennifer 'just froze.' Nobody from the action unit came to the actress' help, reveals her rescuer. "Thank you God to give me the strength and ability to think at the time and run and get her first," writes Kushal, adding that he was 'terrified at the time.'Kushal wrote that he had seen similar situation in films and imagined saving a damsel in distress from a fire and this time 'it actually happened.'Watch Kushal Tandon's video here:Later in a tweet, Jennifer Winget, 31, thanked Kushal for pulling her to safety: "I owe you big time. You saved my life."Twitter is of the belief that the entire sequence was a publicity stunt. Replying to one of the tweets, Kushal, an alumnus of Bigg Boss , disputed this allegation and revealed that he had suffered burns while saving Jennifer.Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon play the leads in. The serial tells the story of a woman named Maya, played by Jennifer, who is obsessed with Kushal, who features as Arjun.