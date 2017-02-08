Kushal Tandon Helps Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh Fire Scene After She 'Froze'

It's actually so cliche...... u save a girl from fire .... have always Watched and imagined as a scene ..... but it actually happened ..... the way I ran both the times ... m laughing watching this wile m on my way back home ... but was terrified that time .... don't know what all was goin in my mind .... sad that Wat was the action directors safety ... not a single action directors guy came to rescue that girl ..... Thanku God for giving me strength and the ability to think at that time to run and get her first Coz she jus froze ... and the day ends ... much love to all

