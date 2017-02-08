Kushal Tandon Helps Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh Fire Scene After She 'Froze'

Kushal wrote that he had seen similar situation in films and imagined saving a damsel in distress from a fire and this time 'it actually happened.'
It's actually so cliche...... u save a girl from fire .... have always Watched and imagined as a scene ..... but it actually happened ..... the way I ran both the times ... m laughing watching this wile m on my way back home ... but was terrified that time .... don't know what all was goin in my mind .... sad that Wat was the action directors safety ... not a single action directors guy came to rescue that girl ..... Thanku God for giving me strength and the ability to think at that time to run and get her first Coz she jus froze ... and the day ends ... much love to all
Later in a tweet, Jennifer Winget, 31, thanked Kushal for pulling her to safety: "I owe you big time. You saved my life."
Jennifer Winget, 31, thanked Kushal for pulling her to safety in a tweet: "I owe you big time. You saved my life."
Twitter is of the belief that the entire sequence was a publicity stunt. Replying to one of the tweets, Kushal, an alumnus of Bigg Boss, disputed this allegation and revealed that he had suffered burns while saving Jennifer.
Replying to one of the tweets, Kushal disputed this allegation and revealed that he had suffered burns while saving Jennifer, writing: "it was n act for publicity .... i burnt my neck my legs ... jus for publicity brother ..... to much of a hunger u c"
Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon play the leads in Beyhadh. The serial tells the story of a woman named Maya, played by Jennifer, who is obsessed with Kushal, who features as Arjun.