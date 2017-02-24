Maisie Williams' Birthday Tweet For Sophie Turner Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

All those aside, the throwback picture of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, possibly at a Game Of Thrones event held in a book store, will make your Friday a lot brighter. We cannot really say exactly when this photograph was taken but what we can mention is Ms Williams was 13 and Ms Turner was 15 when Game Of Thrones debuted in 2011.
Ms Williams clearly appears to be in awe of Sophie, who looks uber-cute in a pair of denims and crop top.
Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT? Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) February 21, 2017
Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one pic.twitter.com/43cCih2KeJ
Game Of Thrones fans are awaiting the release of Season 7 of the popular fantasy series, which is expected to start this year. Earlier this month, Ms William said that she finds spoilers to be rather "annoying and childish," reported Express.co.uk. "It really, really upsets me, because, there's only a certain group of people who would look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show. It hurts. It's just like, oh we wanted to tell this story, and yeah, lots of people don't want to read it, and don't want to look at it. But then it's even more annoying when you know (the leaks) might be from someone on the inside, and it's just like. You're trying to make something really cool, that is really cool, and people really like, and it's like 'Stop ruining it'. It's such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it's sad. It really annoys me," she said in her interview to Express.co.uk.
Meanwhile, Game Of Throne season 6 ended last year with Sansa Stark and Jon Snow (now Stark) taking control of Winterfell while Arya made her way towards Kings Landing.