Mona Lisa And Vikrant Singh Rajput, Out Of Nach Baliye 8, Finally Go On Their Honeymoon

Before their wedding in the Bigg Boss house, an excited Vikrant told news agency IANS, "I was out of India for a show when the makers of Bigg Boss contacted me. I was instantly kicked about it as Mona and I had decided to take our relationship to the next level. Luckily, people at Bigg Boss knew about it and they asked me if I would like to marry Mona on national television. I think I am very lucky that I am marrying Mona on such a big platform and I am thankful to the makers." Couples Mona Lisa and Vikrant and Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble were in the danger zone in Nach Baliye 8 this week. However Mona and Vikrant got evicted. In fact, after their eviction, Mona wrote on Instagram, "Remember, everything happens for a reason. May be you don't see the reason right now. But nothing you have gone through has been in vain. Life is rearranging perfectly to give you exactly what you need."
Apart from Bhojpuri films, Mona Lisa has also acted in Hindi, Bengali, Odia and south films. (With inputs from IANS)