Mona Lisa And Vikrant Singh Rajput, Out Of Nach Baliye 8, Finally Go On Their Honeymoon

Lovely feeling... GETTING love from the lovely caring "STAFF"... SHOCKED TO SEE US HERE....They are big time NACH BALIYE n BIGG BOSS fans ... A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 5, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

After being eliminated from the reality dance show, actress Mona Lisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, are busy honeymooning in Goa. Mona Lisa aka Antara Biswas, a popular name in Bhojpuri films, has been keeping her fans up-to-date with glimpses of her honeymoon. She married Vikrant, a Bhojpuri actor, in the Bigg Boss house in January 17, but didn't find the time to go on their honeymoon probably because of the busy schedule, as the couple signed Nach Baliye soon after. This is Mona Lisa and Vikrant's first trip to Goa and they were visibly excited in all the pictures. From beating the heat by soaking in the pool to posing for pictures with their fans, the couple is surely having a lovely time in the beach. Here are some glimpses.Before their wedding in the Bigg Boss house, an excited Vikrant told news agency IANS, "I was out of India for a show when the makers of Bigg Boss contacted me. I was instantly kicked about it as Mona and I had decided to take our relationship to the next level. Luckily, people at Bigg Boss knew about it and they asked me if I would like to marry Mona on national television. I think I am very lucky that I am marrying Mona on such a big platform and I am thankful to the makers." Couples Mona Lisa and Vikrant and Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble were in the danger zone inthis week. However Mona and Vikrant got evicted. In fact, after their eviction, Mona wrote on Instagram, "Remember, everything happens for a reason. May be you don't see the reason right now. But nothing you have gone through has been in vain. Life is rearranging perfectly to give you exactly what you need."Apart from Bhojpuri films, Mona Lisa has also acted in Hindi, Bengali, Odia and south films. (With inputs from IANS)