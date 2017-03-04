Mouni Roy Photos: 50 Stunning Pictures Of Actress Mouni Roy

The fantasy show enjoys top TRPs despite being dubbed "regressive" by tele-viewers and Mouni Roy is unapologetic about her role and show saying: "We don't force, we don't shove it down anybody's throat," reported news agency IANS.
Mouni started her small screen journey with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007. After that she took up roles in shows like Do Saheliyaan and Kasturi. Her next breakthrough role came in 2011 show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, which ran successfully for four years. She played the role of Sati.
Mouni Roy has participated in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao and has hosted dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance.
Here are 50 stunning pictures of Mouni Roy:
Mouni Roy dated actor Gaurav Chopra with whom she participated in reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh. They broke up in 2013 and she's currently dating her Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev co-star Mohit Raina