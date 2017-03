Mouni Roy Photos: 50 Stunning Pictures Of Actress Mouni Roy

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:49am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:16pm PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:04am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:37am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:41pm PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:58am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:52am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:36am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:41am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:04am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 20, 2016 at 12:58am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:00am PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:15am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:46am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 25, 2016 at 10:21am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:11am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 17, 2016 at 8:14am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 11, 2016 at 9:28pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:05am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 15, 2016 at 9:43pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 12, 2016 at 1:22am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 9, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 6, 2016 at 1:50am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 3, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 1, 2016 at 2:39pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 5, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 13, 2016 at 1:11pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 6, 2016 at 5:58am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 5, 2016 at 2:30am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:34am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 29, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 26, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:07am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 24, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 24, 2016 at 12:29am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 20, 2016 at 2:46am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 21, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:31am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 19, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 22, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 23, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 25, 2016 at 5:06am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 18, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 17, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 7, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

Television star Mouni Roy is currently one of the top actresses on the small screen courtesy her hit shows likeand. Mouni Roy, 31, is also one of the most followed celebrities on photo sharing app Instagram where she shares both snippets of life outside the realm of television and behind-the-scenes action from the sets of her television show. Mouni Roy, currently plays lead role in TV showin which she plays the role of a shape-shifting serpent Shivangi who has vowed to avenge her mother Shivanya's death and in the first season Mouni played the role Shivanya.The fantasy show enjoys top TRPs despite being dubbed "regressive" by tele-viewers and Mouni Roy is unapologetic about her role and show saying: "We don't force, we don't shove it down anybody's throat," reported news agency IANS.Mouni started her small screen journey with Ekta Kapoor'sin 2007. After that she took up roles in shows likeand. Her next breakthrough role came in 2011 show, which ran successfully for four years. She played the role of Sati.Mouni Roy has participated in several reality shows likeand has hosted dance reality showMouni Roy dated actor Gaurav Chopra with whom she participated in reality show. They broke up in 2013 and she's currently dating herco-star Mohit Raina