Mouni Roy Visits Naagin Co-Star Karanvir Bohra's Twins. Pics Are Adorable

Television star Mouni Roy, who co-stars with Karanvir Bohra in Naagin 2, spent some quality time with the actor's twins. The pictures were shared by Mouni on her Instagram page. A couple of days ago, the twins had visited Mouni on the sets of. Karanvir and his wife Teejay Sidhu's twins were born in October last year in Vancouver, Canada. Teejay returned to India with her children just last week. Since their return, the babies are busy meeting Karan's colleague from the TV industry including Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma. Karanvir and Teejay have been married for over 10 years now. Here's the adorable pictures from their meeting.Karanvir, your babies are beyond adorable.Check out these pictures of the twins with Surbhi and Nia.Please welcome Karan and Teejay's twins to India.Here's how the couple announced the birth of their children.Earlier in March, Karanvir met with a road accident while he was on his way to Bhuj to shoot for his upcoming film. He had received minor injury while his car was completely crashed.Mouni Roy is currently one of the top-rated stars of the television industry. The 31-year-old actress is best known for her role as Sati in, the sequel to her hit TV show of the same name, is one of the hit shows on small screen currently. Mouni Roy debuted in 2007 with Ekta Kapoor's. She has been a part of reality shows likeand