Mouni Roy Visits Naagin Co-Star Karanvir Bohra's Twins. Pics Are Adorable

So I wake up on my second day in Bombay and wonder, 'What does a baby do around here?' All the people I know are in Canada. I guess I better go meet some new people. :) So I head over to my Daddy's shoot. He does a show about snakes. But I didn't see any. It's good because I'm scared of snakes! I met Mouni Masi. :) She's really nice. And really pretty. She sings me songs in Bengali. :) She says she will teach me Bengali. Mouni Maashi. See? I'm learning already! :) It was really hot today. My maashi got me AC cooler so I would be comfortable. It's great being a baby. Everyone takes care of me. :) Still, it's a little too warm. And I'm tired. I better go home before I start crying. If I make too much noise, the snakes might come out. I'll see you again soon @imouniroy! There. I met one new person today. :)

