Mouni Roy Visits Naagin Co-Star Karanvir Bohra's Twins. Pics Are Adorable

Here's the adorable pictures from their meeting.
So I wake up on my second day in Bombay and wonder, 'What does a baby do around here?' All the people I know are in Canada. I guess I better go meet some new people. :) So I head over to my Daddy's shoot. He does a show about snakes. But I didn't see any. It's good because I'm scared of snakes! I met Mouni Masi. :) She's really nice. And really pretty. She sings me songs in Bengali. :) She says she will teach me Bengali. Mouni Maashi. See? I'm learning already! :) It was really hot today. My maashi got me AC cooler so I would be comfortable. It's great being a baby. Everyone takes care of me. :) Still, it's a little too warm. And I'm tired. I better go home before I start crying. If I make too much noise, the snakes might come out. I'll see you again soon @imouniroy! There. I met one new person today. :)
Karanvir, your babies are beyond adorable.
Check out these pictures of the twins with Surbhi and Nia.
Please welcome Karan and Teejay's twins to India.
"I got the whole world in my hands" @bombaysunshine and me are still in a state of shock and disbelief that we have created 2 beautiful lives....I'm so thankful to God for sending these beautiful angels to us. I don't know why but I believe that they have been sent to us for higher purpose.....what it is? I don't know, but the force is literally very strong with these 2. They look at us with love and helplessness, when they cry, we know is either for milk or they just want to be held, and once we pick them up, it's so difficult to put them down.you just want to hold them and look at them and talk to them. When I put them on my chest to make them sleep they hold me with such embrace that I want to leave everything in the world abs just cater to their needs. I don't even know how I turned from a boy to a father....but this journey has just begun and I'm so looking fwd to these sleepless nights and daddy duty time. So my 2 princesses Youre twin Angels sent from up above, When you were born he set free a dove, Your endless love, a love so pure It's all I want, I want no more. Hold my hand and I'll never let go, Just hold my hand coz I love you so.
Earlier in March, Karanvir met with a road accident while he was on his way to Bhuj to shoot for his upcoming film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. He had received minor injury while his car was completely crashed.
