MTV Love School Season 2: Pasha Doll And Khemraj Bhardwaj Are The Winners

Pasha Doll and Khemraj Bhardwaj won the title of MTV Love School Season 2 on February 18

  | February 19, 2017 16:47 IST (New Delhi)
Mtv Love School

MTV Love School Season 2 winners pose after winning the title (Courtesy: djpashadoll)

The finale of MTV Love School Season 2 was held on Saturday and the most unique duo, Pasha Doll and Khemraj Bhardwaj, came out as the winner of the show. The show, which was hosted by real life celeb couple Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, started with 10 couples. The idea behind the show was to help the couples to resolve their issues and rekindle their relationship. The final 'love exam' to announce the winners was to fix the missing 12 pieces of the heart-shaped puzzle while driving a kart. The winning couple had a tough competition with two other couples - Bhavya and Rasika, and Honey and Ashiya.

MTV Love School Season 2: The final 'love game'


Khemraj and Pasha, who are of different nationalities, had multiple problems when they began their journey in the show but with every stepping stone, their love got stronger. Notably, Pasha hails from Russia and is a Delhi-based DJ, whereas Khemraj works as a website designer in the capital itself.

Pasha shared her experience about the show and said that it has made her realize the value of their love, reported news agency IANS: "The time we spent at Love School made me realise that Khemraj is the one for me." Khemraj also expressed his happiness in a statement given to IANS: "All I can say is that I am at a happy place right now. Pasha is the calm at the centre of my storm. Coming from a different nationality, nobody had ever imagined that Pasha and I will win the show, but we did." The couple also posted some pictures and videos after their big win.
 

 
.....And That Moment


Just few hours before the finale, Anusha and Karan, who never shy-away to express their love for one another, participated in a face-off Challenge ('How much do u know your partner?') on MTV India's Facebook where Karan emerged as the winner.

When Karan and Anusha had a 'Face-off'
 
 
 


The first season of MTV Love School was hosted by former couple and ex-Bigg Boss contestants Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel, in which Tushar and Karishma were the winners.

