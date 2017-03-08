Naagin 2 Actor Karanvir Bohra Injured In Road Accident

Recounting the incident, the Shararat actor also added, "The car is completely smashed and it's a miracle we survived. We were actually going to shoot just the title track of the movie and that is all that is left for the film to complete." Karanvir plans to resume shoot from next week.
Speaking about his film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, Karanvir said, "It's a tribute to Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi ji's love story, but it's is fiction. It is a simple story which is made to create a different content for the audience. It is a tribute to love and peace worldwide."
Karanvir Bohra is married to Teejay Sindhu since 2006. In October last year, the couple became parents to two twins. He is the star of television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Qubool Hai. He has also starred in the film Kismat Konnection.