Nach Baliye 8: Bobby Darling, Husband Ramneek Sharma Reportedly Approached For The Show

Actor Bobby Darling and her husband Ramneek Sharma, might participate in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 , reports Indian Express . "Yes it is true that we are in talks about the wild card entry, but we are negotiating, so I can't tell you for sure that I and my husband will be seen dancing onfor now," Bobby told Indian Express . Bobby Darling married a Bhopal-based businessman Ramneek Sharma in February last year. After the marriage, Bobby changed her name to Pakhi Sharma. If Bobby and Ramneek participate in, the couple is expected to join the show in its fifth week, reports Indian Express will not be Bobby Darling's first reality show, she was a part of. She was also seen in films likeand. Bobby Darling has also been a part of many TV serials including Ekta Kapoor'sandMeanwhile, Indian Express earlier reported that cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have also been asked to appear in Nach Baliye 8 . The couple might enter the show as wild card contestants.is in its eighth season and will start on April 2. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis will judge the show this time. TV actor Karan Tacker will host the show.Theparticipants are: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya; Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar; and Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma.