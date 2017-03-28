Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: Bobby Darling, Husband Ramneek Sharma Reportedly Approached For The Show

Bobby Darling reportedly said that she and her husband are in talks about the wild card entry in Nach Baliye 8 however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet

  | March 28, 2017 14:07 IST (New Delhi)
Nach Baliye 8

Bobby Darling married Ramneek Sharma in Bhopal (Courtesy: darlingbobby )

  • "We are in talks about the wild card entry," said Bobby
  • Bobby and Ramneek got married in February last year
  • Nach Baliye 8 will start from April 2
Actor Bobby Darling and her husband Ramneek Sharma, might participate in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, reports Indian Express. "Yes it is true that we are in talks about the wild card entry, but we are negotiating, so I can't tell you for sure that I and my husband will be seen dancing on Nach Baliye 8 for now," Bobby told Indian Express. Bobby Darling married a Bhopal-based businessman Ramneek Sharma in February last year. After the marriage, Bobby changed her name to Pakhi Sharma. If Bobby and Ramneek participate in Nach Baliye 8, the couple is expected to join the show in its fifth week, reports Indian Express.

Nach Baliye 8 will not be Bobby Darling's first reality show, she was a part of Bigg Boss Season 1. She was also seen in films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money and Shirin Farhad. Bobby Darling has also been a part of many TV serials including Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sasural Simar Ka.

Meanwhile, Indian Express earlier reported that cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have also been asked to appear in Nach Baliye 8. The couple might enter the show as wild card contestants.

Nach Baliye is in its eighth season and will start on April 2. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis will judge the show this time. TV actor Karan Tacker will host the show.

The Nach Baliye 8 participants are: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya; Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar; and Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma.
 

 

