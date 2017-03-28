Nach Baliye 8: Bobby Darling, Husband Ramneek Sharma Reportedly Approached For The Show

Nach Baliye 8 will not be Bobby Darling's first reality show, she was a part of Bigg Boss Season 1. She was also seen in films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money and Shirin Farhad. Bobby Darling has also been a part of many TV serials including Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sasural Simar Ka.
Meanwhile, Indian Express earlier reported that cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have also been asked to appear in Nach Baliye 8. The couple might enter the show as wild card contestants.
Nach Baliye is in its eighth season and will start on April 2. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis will judge the show this time. TV actor Karan Tacker will host the show.
The Nach Baliye 8 participants are: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya; Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar; and Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma.