Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are All Set For The Show

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya , Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are all set to partipate in the eight season of the celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye . Vivek, who features inshared a picture on Instagram with hisDivyanka from the sets of the show and captioned it as, "Because when something happens, she's the one I want to tell." The 32-year-old actor is constantly updating his fans with videos from the practice session. A week ago, Divyanka and Vivek through a video told us that they are ready to be a part ofand are set to do 'romancedance.' Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya, who married in July 2016, are television's top-rated stars. They together star in, in which Divyanka is the leading lady.Check out what you favourite couple Mr and Mrs Dahiya are up to:Meanwhile, actor couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal teased their fans with a picture from the practice session, where Sanaya writes, "And it begins.... need your love as we go on a very exciting but hard journey. #nachbaliye8 lets do this (sic)"Sanaya Irani married herco-star Mohit Sehgal in January last year. Few days back, the couple did a photoshoot for the show, confirming their participation.Other couples who are participating inare:The first episode ofwill be aired on television on Saturday, April 1. It would be judged by actress Sonakshi Sinha, choreographer Terrence Lewis and filmmaker Mohit Suri. T he dance reality show will be hosted by actor Karan Tacker