Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are All Set For The Show

The much awaited season of #NachBaliye8 is Coming Soon and Divyanka & Vivek's excitement level seems to be high!
Meanwhile, actor couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal teased their fans with a picture from the practice session, where Sanaya writes, "And it begins.... need your love as we go on a very exciting but hard journey. #nachbaliye8 lets do this (sic)"
Sanaya Irani married her Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star Mohit Sehgal in January last year. Few days back, the couple did a photoshoot for the show, confirming their participation.
Other couples who are participating in Nach Baliye 8 are:
Stand-up comedian Bharti Singh and her finacee Harsh Limbachiyaa.
Sasural Simar Ka actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.
Aashka Goradia and her finacee Brent.
@ruelhiphop @salsasneha Thank you for being our Gurus on this journey #nachbaliye #nachbaliye8 Nach Baliye Season 8, here we come!! @ruelhiphop & Me are very excited to be @aashkagoradia & @ibrentgoble choreographers this season!!
Former Bigg Boss contestant Pritam Singh and his wife Amanjjot Siingh.
The first episode of Nach Baliye 8 will be aired on television on Saturday, April 1. It would be judged by actress Sonakshi Sinha, choreographer Terrence Lewis and filmmaker Mohit Suri. The dance reality show will be hosted by actor Karan Tacker.