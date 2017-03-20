Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are All Set For The Show

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are constantly updating about their participation in Nach Baliye 8 by posting pictures and videos on Instagram

  | March 20, 2017 16:09 IST (New Delhi)
Nach Baliye 8

Divyanka and Vivek married in July last year (Courtesy: officialvivekdahiya)

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are all set to partipate in the eight season of the celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. Vivek, who features in Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se shared a picture on Instagram with his baliye Divyanka from the sets of the show and captioned it as, "Because when something happens, she's the one I want to tell." The 32-year-old actor is constantly updating his fans with videos from the practice session. A week ago, Divyanka and Vivek through a video told us that they are ready to be a part of Nach Baliye 8 and are set to do 'romance wala dance.' Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya, who married in July 2016, are television's top-rated stars. They together star in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which Divyanka is the leading lady.

Check out what you favourite couple Mr and Mrs Dahiya are up to:
 
 

Because when something happens, she's the one I want to tell #NachBaliye8

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

 


Meanwhile, actor couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal teased their fans with a picture from the practice session, where Sanaya writes, "And it begins.... need your love as we go on a very exciting but hard journey. #nachbaliye8 lets do this (sic)"
 
 

And it begins.... need your love as we go on a very exciting but hard journey. #nachbaliye8 lets do this

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on


Sanaya Irani married her Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star Mohit Sehgal in January last year. Few days back, the couple did a photoshoot for the show, confirming their participation.
 


Other couples who are participating in Nach Baliye 8 are:

Stand-up comedian Bharti Singh and her finacee Harsh Limbachiyaa.
 


Sasural Simar Ka actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.
 


Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.
 
 

Yayyyyy....hard core practice @Vikrant8235

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on



Aashka Goradia and her finacee Brent.
 


Former Bigg Boss contestant Pritam Singh and his wife Amanjjot Siingh.
 
 

#Repost @karsonali with @repostapp reharsal madness #nachbaliye8 @amanjjot @pritamsingh9 @nachbaliye_8_

A post shared by Pritam singh (@pritamsingh9) on



The first episode of Nach Baliye 8 will be aired on television on Saturday, April 1. It would be judged by actress Sonakshi Sinha, choreographer Terrence Lewis and filmmaker Mohit Suri. The dance reality show will be hosted by actor Karan Tacker.

Highlights

  • Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are also a part of the show
  • Sonakshi Sinha is one of the judges of Nach Baliye 8
  • Nach Baliye 8 will air from April 1
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement