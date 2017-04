Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Injured, Vivek Dahiya May Perform Alone

An annoyed me when my back pain coercively leaves me bed-ridden. #NothingToDo? #MakeInstaPosts! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

As actors we are blessed to get the opportunity to experiment! A new hat to don every week! #LoveMyJob #NachBaliye8 A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

Actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's upcoming week inwill be slightly tough. Theactress will not be able to perform in the next episode due to her back pain because of which she has been advised bed rest. Divyanka, 32, shared a picture on Instagram, and captioned it: "An annoyed me when my back pain coercively leaves me bed-ridden. (sic)" Divyanka, who injured herself a few years ago while rehearsing for an award show performance, told SpotboyE that she won't perform this week. She said: "Yes it's true, it's due to some old spondylitis and spasm."Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya shared a solo picture of himself from the backstage of, dressed for his performance, and said: "As actors we are blessed to get the opportunity to experiment! A new hat to don every week! (sic)"Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are favourites to win Nach Baliye 8 but this week may be a hurdle in their journey. In the previous seasons of the show, many participants have been allowed to perform solo or with their choreographer, in case their partner was injured or unwell. But their scores were generally low due to the absence of their companion., currently airing its eighth season, also featuresco-stars Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal,'s Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot,actress Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim,actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble and Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyya. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, director Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis are on the judge's panel.