Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Injured, Vivek Dahiya May Perform Alone

Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya shared a solo picture of himself from the backstage of Nach Baliye 8, dressed for his performance, and said: "As actors we are blessed to get the opportunity to experiment! A new hat to don every week! (sic)"
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are favourites to win Nach Baliye 8 but this week may be a hurdle in their journey. In the previous seasons of the show, many participants have been allowed to perform solo or with their choreographer, in case their partner was injured or unwell. But their scores were generally low due to the absence of their companion.
Nach Baliye, currently airing its eighth season, also features Miley Jab Hum Tum co-stars Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Bigg Boss 10's Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Naagin actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble and Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyya. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, director Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis are on the judge's panel.