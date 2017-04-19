Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Injured, Vivek Dahiya May Perform Alone

Divyanka Tripathi won't be able to perform this week as she's been advised bed rest meanwhile Vivek Dahiya may put up a solo show

  | April 19, 2017 08:46 IST (New Delhi)
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka and Vivek photographed during the rehearsals. (Image courtesy: Divyanka Tripathi)

Highlights

  • Divyanka Tripathi has been advised bed rest by the doctors
  • "It's due to some old spondylitis and spasm," she said
  • Vivek Dahiya shared a solo pic from Nach Baliye backstage
Actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's upcoming week in Nach Baliye 8 will be slightly tough. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress will not be able to perform in the next episode due to her back pain because of which she has been advised bed rest. Divyanka, 32, shared a picture on Instagram, and captioned it: "An annoyed me when my back pain coercively leaves me bed-ridden. (sic)" Divyanka, who injured herself a few years ago while rehearsing for an award show performance, told SpotboyE that she won't perform this week. She said: "Yes it's true, it's due to some old spondylitis and spasm."
 
 

An annoyed me when my back pain coercively leaves me bed-ridden. #NothingToDo? #MakeInstaPosts!

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on



Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya shared a solo picture of himself from the backstage of Nach Baliye 8, dressed for his performance, and said: "As actors we are blessed to get the opportunity to experiment! A new hat to don every week! (sic)"
 


Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are favourites to win Nach Baliye 8 but this week may be a hurdle in their journey. In the previous seasons of the show, many participants have been allowed to perform solo or with their choreographer, in case their partner was injured or unwell. But their scores were generally low due to the absence of their companion.

Nach Baliye, currently airing its eighth season, also features Miley Jab Hum Tum co-stars Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Bigg Boss 10's Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Naagin actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble and Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyya. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, director Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis are on the judge's panel.

 

