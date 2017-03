Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Is All Set To Do 'Romance Wala Dance' With Vivek Dahiya

Its time to sway ourselves on the music of our love...and yesssss we are ready for it!!!!!! #SneakPeek A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Lovely Photo shoot...." U n Me" together #lovemydress #lovestyling let's Nacho....NACH BALIYE A post shared by MONALISA (@monalisa_2244) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:52am PST

Television star couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, are all set to give some serious competition to other couples on the couple dance reality show. Divyanka shared a promo from the show on Instagram, in which, she runs to the sets to wish her ',' a happy Holi. But, Vivek is tensed about, "What would we do in?" to which Divyanka's answer is, "Romance, dance." Divyanka captioned the video as, "#RomanceWalaDance... with #Pati on #NachBaliye8." Divyanka Tripathi, the leading lady of TV serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein married her co-star Vivek Dahiya in July last year.Watch Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya'spromo here:Excited, much?Apart from Divyanka and Vivek, other couples like Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Formercontestant Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput and Dipika Kakar ofwith her boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim will also be part of the show.Dipika and Shoaib also gave us a 'sneak peek' about their appearance on the show and said that they are 'ready for it.'Monalisa also shared a picture from the photoshoot:Meanwhile, Mumbai Mirror reported that TV actor Karan Tacker has replaced Karan Singh Grover as the host of. The makers of the show reportedly had some creative differences with Karan Singh Grover. On hosting, theactor told Mumbai Mirror , "This is the first time I will see it that too live. The format is being altered slightly, it'll be a little more straight-jacketed but fun."