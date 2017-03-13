Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Is All Set To Do 'Romance Wala Dance' With Vivek Dahiya

Watch Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Nach Baliye 8 promo here:
#RomanceWalaDance... with #Pati on #NachBaliye8. -------------------------------------- #Repost @starplus with @repostapp The much awaited season of #NachBaliye8 is Coming Soon and Divyanka & Vivek's excitement level seems to be high! What about you? Let us know in the comments below! #Dance #Competition #ComingSoon #StarPlus #Entertainment #Couple
Excited, much?
Apart from Divyanka and Vivek, other couples like Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput and Dipika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka with her boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim will also be part of the show.
Dipika and Shoaib also gave us a 'sneak peek' about their appearance on the show and said that they are 'ready for it.'
Monalisa also shared a picture from the photoshoot:
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mirror reported that TV actor Karan Tacker has replaced Karan Singh Grover as the host of Nach Baliye 8. The makers of the show reportedly had some creative differences with Karan Singh Grover. On hosting Nach Baliye 8, the EK Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor told Mumbai Mirror, "This is the first time I will see it that too live. The format is being altered slightly, it'll be a little more straight-jacketed but fun."