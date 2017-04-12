Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Her Lack Of Dance Experience With Childhood Pic

Nach Baliye 8 contestant Divyanka Tripathi shared a throwback picture from her childhood Bharatnatyam performance in which she all she played was a "cow or a deer"

  | April 12, 2017 19:09 IST (New Delhi)
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka and Vivek rehearsing for Nach Baliye 8. (Image courtesy: Divyanka Tripathi)

Highlights

  • Divyanka and Vivek are arguably Nach Baliye 8's favourite jodi
  • "In life anything extra is always welcome," said Divyanka Tripathi
  • She said there's pressure on them regarding audience's expectations
Actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a throwback picture from her childhood Bharatnatyam performance in which she all she played was a "cow or a deer." Today, she is a participant of dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, in which she and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya are arguably the favourite jodi and top contenders of the winner's title. Divyanka wrote in caption: "This is how far I ever went with learning any dance form. Today whatever I do beyond that is a promotion and in life anything extra is always welcome. (sic)" Divyanka and Vivek have appeared in four episodes of the show and have been scored well by judges Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis.

Here's what Divyanka Tripathi posted on Instagram:
 


Meanwhile, talking about audience's expectations from her and Vivek in the show, Divyanka told news agency PTI: "There is a lot of pressure in relation to the expectations that our audience and fans have from us. Yet we are taking it easy because our motive has been to come on this platform and enjoy and do something different."

Divyanka married Vivek Dahiya in an elaborate ceremony in July, last year. After a short leave both actors returned to the sets of their respective shows - Divyanka headlines Ye Hai Mohabbatein while Vivek plays lead in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se; Vivek also has a recurring role in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The couple went for their honeymoon months later and that too they wrapped quickly.

Therefore, Divyaka said that because Nach Baliye 8, they get to spend more time together. "We are newly-weds and thankfully this platform is also giving us an opportunity to spend more time with each other. I shoot every day and post shoot, I reach rehearsals. Vivek is usually already there rehearsing but we still get some quality time. We are enjoying this process of growing together," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

