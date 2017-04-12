Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Nach Baliye 8: Hrithik Roshan Shows Off His Moves, Dances With Sonakshi Sinha

Hrithik Roshan will be the first celebrity guest on couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8

  | April 12, 2017 08:09 IST (New Delhi)
Nach Baliye 8

Hrithik Roshan photographed with the contestants (Courtesy: SanayaIraniFB)

Highlights

  • Hrithik came to promote the television premiere of Kaabil
  • Hrithik danced to Dil Kya Karein and Saree Ke Fall Sa
  • Sonakshi revealed that she has been a fan of him since his debut film
Actor Hrithik Roshan will be the first celebrity guest on couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. The actor came to promote the television premiere of his last film Kaabil, reports Spotboye. Hrithik made a dhamakedar entry with all the female contestants and grooved to some of his hit songs, including Dil Kya Karein from Kaabil. The eighth season of Nach Baliye, where 10 couple are competing to win the title, started airing from April 2. Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri are the judges of the show. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is one of the contestants made Hrithik and Sonakshi dance to Saree Ke Fall Sa, reports Spotboye.

Check out these pictures of Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Nach Baliye 8:
 
 


After their performance, Sonakshi revealed that she has been a fan of the 43-year-old actor after his debut film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai (2000). "Sonakshi recalled that being a star kid she was always surrounded by celebrities and never needed to ask anyone for an autograph. But when Hrithik's debut film released, she loved it so much that she'd send her house-help over to the Roshans every day to get her an autograph, which, despite her dogged efforts, failed to bear fruit," Ahmedabad Mirror quoted a source from the sets as saying.

Hrithik Roshan is best known for his performance in Mission Kashmir, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish. He is expected to start shooting for Krrish 4 soon.

In the first episode of Nach Baliye 8, Dipika Kakar and her fiance Shoaib Ibrahim were declared the toppers while Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal scored the least.

Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma, and Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar are the contestants of Nach Baliye.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement