Nach Baliye 8: Hrithik Roshan Shows Off His Moves, Dances With Sonakshi Sinha

Check out these pictures of Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Nach Baliye 8:
After their performance, Sonakshi revealed that she has been a fan of the 43-year-old actor after his debut film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai (2000). "Sonakshi recalled that being a star kid she was always surrounded by celebrities and never needed to ask anyone for an autograph. But when Hrithik's debut film released, she loved it so much that she'd send her house-help over to the Roshans every day to get her an autograph, which, despite her dogged efforts, failed to bear fruit," Ahmedabad Mirror quoted a source from the sets as saying.
Hrithik Roshan is best known for his performance in Mission Kashmir, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish. He is expected to start shooting for Krrish 4 soon.
In the first episode of Nach Baliye 8, Dipika Kakar and her fiance Shoaib Ibrahim were declared the toppers while Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal scored the least.
Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma, and Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar are the contestants of Nach Baliye.