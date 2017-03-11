Nach Baliye 8: Karan Patel "Hopes" To Host The Show To Support Divyanka Tripathi

I hope @StarPlus is listening. who better to support @Divyanka_T and @vivekdahiya08 than meeeee as the #Host of #NachBaliyehttps://t.co/ELJ6b00p8b? Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) March 2, 2017
Talking about the rumours of him co-hosting the show, Karan Patel, who participated in Nach Baliye Season 3 with his then-girlfriend Amita Chandekar, told India Forum, "I would love to and I hope this news turns into reality. But, for now, I have not been approached. Although, I have made it clear that I am keen on doing it."
Earlier, a source was quoted by IANS as saying: "We got great responses last season with Karan Patel hosting the show. We wished to retain him this a season as well and have brought on board Karan Tacker to co-host with him. And we're very excited to see both Karans as the hosts of the show."
Meanwhile, there were some rumours doing the rounds that comedienne-actress Upasana Singh, who is known for playing the role of Pinky bua in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has been roped in to host the dance show.
Apart from Divyanka and Vivek, former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa with husband Vikrant Rajput and comedian Bharti Singh with fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa are been confirmed to be part of the eighth season of the show. The show, where the audience gets to see their favorite celebrity couples go head to head in a dance face-off, will go on air in April.