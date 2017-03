Nach Baliye 8: Karan Tacker Replaces Karan Singh Grover As Host

Actor Karan Tacker, who was last seen as a lead star in, is all set to host the eighth season of couple dance reality show, reports Mumbai Mirror . Karan has replaced actor Karan Singh Grover as the host. Mumbai Mirror reported that Karan Singh Grover was approached to host the show with his wife Bipasha Basu, however, due to creative differences with the couple, Karan Tacker was finalised as the host. Karan Tacker had earlier hosted singing reality showand was declared as the first runner up in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 7 On hosting, Karan told Mumbai Mirror , "This is the first time I will see it that too live. The format is being altered slightly, it'll be a little more straight-jacketed but fun."The 30-year-old actor is rumoured to be dating her co-star fromKrystle D'Souza. However, refuting the reports, he told Mumbai Mirror that he's single and hence cannot be a participant on the show.Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was reported that Bipasha Basu backed out of a fashion show in London at the last minute despite being paid an advance fee. She was accused of being 'unprofessional' by the organisers. However, theactress denied and described the reports to be "utter rubbish."Karan said that he's excited to host the show and said that reality shows are "fun" and since he now loves dancing, viewers can see a couple of his performances too on Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh , Monalisa and Vikram Singh Rajput, Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are likely to be this year's contestant on the show. Few weeks ago, India TV reported that Sonakshi Sinha will be judging the contestants with choreographers Saroj Khan and Terrence Lewis.