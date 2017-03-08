Nach Baliye 8: Karan Tacker Replaces Karan Singh Grover As Host

On hosting Nach Baliye 8, Karan told Mumbai Mirror, "This is the first time I will see it that too live. The format is being altered slightly, it'll be a little more straight-jacketed but fun."
The 30-year-old actor is rumoured to be dating her co-star from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Krystle D'Souza. However, refuting the reports, he told Mumbai Mirror that he's single and hence cannot be a participant on the show.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was reported that Bipasha Basu backed out of a fashion show in London at the last minute despite being paid an advance fee. She was accused of being 'unprofessional' by the organisers. However, the Alone actress denied and described the reports to be "utter rubbish."
Karan said that he's excited to host the show and said that reality shows are "fun" and since he now loves dancing, viewers can see a couple of his performances too on Nach Baliye 8.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Monalisa and Vikram Singh Rajput, Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are likely to be this year's contestant on the show. Few weeks ago, India TV reported that Sonakshi Sinha will be judging the contestants with choreographers Saroj Khan and Terrence Lewis.