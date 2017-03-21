Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: Ranbir Kapoor Likely To Make His Television Debut As Host Of The Launch Episode

Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly be opening the first episode of Nach Baliye 8 with the dance medley of his own songs along with judges Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is likely to host the first episode of the eight season of celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. The 34-year-old actor will reportedly be seen opening the episode with the dance medley of his own songs along with judges Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri. According to the makers of the show, "Ranbir Kapoor will be perfect for the grand opening episode of Nach Baliye 8. We are very excited and have our fingers crossed to see Ranbir Kapoor set the stage on fire with his dance and stage presence as host. Ranbir is a natural dancer and he will surely set a benchmark for the 10 jodis and prep them up for the entire season."

The first episode of Nach Baliye 8 will be aired on television on Saturday, April 1. The couples who are participating in the show are- Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Aashka Goradia and Brent, Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar, Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma.

Of Ranbir hosting the show, the makers said, "If things go as planned, we might be shooting later this week." This is the first time Ranbir will be seen hosting a TV show. Actor Karan Tacker has been signed to host Nach Baliye 8.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is currently prepping for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, helmed by Raju Hirani. He will play the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film. The film will focus on the Khalnaayak actor's rise to stardom after his debut film Rocky (1981) and his conviction and imprisonment for possession of illegal arms.
 

