Nach Baliye 8: Ranbir Kapoor Likely To Make His Television Debut As Host Of The Launch Episode

The first episode of Nach Baliye 8 will be aired on television on Saturday, April 1. The couples who are participating in the show are- Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Aashka Goradia and Brent, Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar, Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma.
Of Ranbir hosting the show, the makers said, "If things go as planned, we might be shooting later this week." This is the first time Ranbir will be seen hosting a TV show. Actor Karan Tacker has been signed to host Nach Baliye 8.
Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is currently prepping for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, helmed by Raju Hirani. He will play the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film. The film will focus on the Khalnaayak actor's rise to stardom after his debut film Rocky (1981) and his conviction and imprisonment for possession of illegal arms.