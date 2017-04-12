Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani Says She's 'A Better Dancer' Than Husband Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya and Mohit scored the least recently on the TV dance show, following which they assured their fans on social media that they are working warder. "Still, I consider myself a non-dancer. It's just that I am a better dancer than Mohit. I feel it will take time for us to understand each other's dance. It's hard, but it's amazing how our bodies are tuning slowly yet steadily," IANS quotes Sanaya as saying.
"I have better knowledge of music and rhythm than Mohit. He has less knowledge in dance, but he is working hard. I am very happy that with every week he is improving his skills. It is difficult for him. Still, I feel he will learn it for sure," Sanaya added about her husband, reported IANS.
Sanaya, a popular TV actress, said that Team Nach Baliye were eager to have the duo on the show for the past few years but work commitments kept them pre-occupied. "We were being offered Nach Baliye since last four or five years, but due to work commitments we were not able to become a part of it. I don't want to do two things together. This time also there were a few date issues. However, somehow we managed to make time and decided to do this show," IANS reported Sanaya as saying.
Other than Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal the Nach Baliye 8 line-up also includes Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh, Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma, and Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar.
Nach Baliye 8 have roped in actress Sonakshi Sinha, choreographer Terence Lewis and filmmaker Mohit Suri as judges.
(With IANS inputs)