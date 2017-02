Nach Baliye 8: Sonakshi Sinha To Judge, Divyanka Tripathi A Contestant, Says Report

For all those asking..We were in talks but no we are not doing #NachBaliye8

Gmrng ppl off to shoot today after a long time #filmcity - Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 21, 2017

Dance reality showwill soon begin its eighth season and actress Sonakshi Sinha is going to be judging the contestants with choreographers Saroj Khan and Terrence Lewis, reports India TV . Ms Khan and Mr Lewis have both hosted previous seasons of- last year, the appointment of author Chetan Bhagat as a judge caused both confusion and mirth. Actors Upasana Singh and Karan Singh Grover are expected to host this season and rumours suggest Karan's wife Bipasha Basu will co-host the first episode - but that might just be wishful thinking. The celebrity contestants ofare typically drawn from the world of television. The India TV report lists these actor couples as contestants on Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who got married last year; Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh; Monalisa and Vikram Singh Rajput, who married on the last season of controversial reality show; Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar; Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka; and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, alsoalumni. Newlywed actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were asked to appear on the show but have declined, Kishwer said in a tweet:Each season ofhas had an actor as one of the judges. The panel of judges onincluded actress Preity Zinta and choreographer Marzi Pestonji, apart from Chetan Bhagat. Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Isha Koppikar have judged previous seasons. Season 7 was won by Amruta Khanvilkar and Himmanshoo Malhotra.will begin airing in March.