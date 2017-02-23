Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: Sonakshi Sinha To Judge, Divyanka Tripathi A Contestant, Says Report

Sonakshi Sinha will feature on the judge's panel along with choreographers Saroj Khan and Terrence Lewis

  | February 23, 2017 14:07 IST (New Delhi)
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has judged a music reality show previously. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Dance reality show Nach Baliye will soon begin its eighth season and actress Sonakshi Sinha is going to be judging the contestants with choreographers Saroj Khan and Terrence Lewis, reports India TV. Ms Khan and Mr Lewis have both hosted previous seasons of Nach Baliye - last year, the appointment of author Chetan Bhagat as a judge caused both confusion and mirth. Actors Upasana Singh and Karan Singh Grover are expected to host this season and rumours suggest Karan's wife Bipasha Basu will co-host the first episode - but that might just be wishful thinking. The celebrity contestants of Nach Baliye are typically drawn from the world of television. The India TV report lists these actor couples as contestants on Nach Baliye 8 - Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who got married last year; Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh; Monalisa and Vikram Singh Rajput, who married on the last season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss; Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar; Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka; and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, also Bigg Boss alumni.

Newlywed actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were asked to appear on the show but have declined, Kishwer said in a tweet:
 

Each season of Nach Baliye has had an actor as one of the judges. The panel of judges on Nach Baliye 7 included actress Preity Zinta and choreographer Marzi Pestonji, apart from Chetan Bhagat. Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Isha Koppikar have judged previous seasons. Season 7 was won by Amruta Khanvilkar and Himmanshoo Malhotra.

Nach Baliye 8 will begin airing in March.

