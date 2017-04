Nach Baliye 8: Utkarsha Naik, Manoj Verma Are Out; Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal Are Toppers

All the super awesome ladies... stunners#nachbaliye8 Watch the episode tonight :) #fullon #entertainment #Regrann A post shared by Nach Baliye 8 (@nachbaliye8.official) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Television actress Utkarsha Naik and her husband Manoj Verma were the first couple to get eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 . Thought the couple received good reviews for their performance, they couldn't manage to continue with their stint, as they got less number of votes. Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble and Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal'sperformances were the main highlights of the show. Over the weekend, Hrithik Roshan made an appearance on as a guest. He grooved to songs likeand, with the contestants and Sonakshi Sinha.contestant Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also joined Utkarsha and Manoj in the elimination process. Sanaya and Mohit, who had scored the least in last week's episode , after the actor forgot his steps mid-way during the performance, were declared the toppers. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim continued to win praises for their dance.Actress Udita Goswami, who is director Mohit Suri's wife, also made an appearance on the show. The couple together danced to Salman Khan's hit songfromHere are some of the highlights of the show in pics:is judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis.After Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma's elimination,line-up includes: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya , Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar.