Nach Baliye 8: Utkarsha Naik, Manoj Verma Are Out; Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal Are Toppers

Sanaya and Mohit, who had scored the least in last week's episode, after the actor forgot his steps mid-way during the performance, were declared the toppers. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim continued to win praises for their dance.
Actress Udita Goswami, who is director Mohit Suri's wife, also made an appearance on the show. The couple together danced to Salman Khan's hit song Chunri Chunri from Biwi No. 1.
Here are some of the highlights of the show in pics:
Nach Baliye 8 is judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis.
After Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma's elimination, Nach Baliye 8 line-up includes: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar.