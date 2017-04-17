Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: Utkarsha Naik, Manoj Verma Are Out; Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal Are Toppers

Nach Baliye 8: Despite putting up a good show, TV actress Utkarsha Naik and her husband Manoj Verma got eliminated from the show. Hrithik Roshan was also a part of Nach Baliye 8 during the weekend

  | April 17, 2017 10:24 IST (New Delhi)
Nach Baliye 8

Utkarsha Naik And Manoj Verma on the sets of Nach Baliye 8 (Courtesy: utkarsha_naik)

Television actress Utkarsha Naik and her husband Manoj Verma were the first couple to get eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Thought the couple received good reviews for their performance, they couldn't manage to continue with their stint, as they got less number of votes. Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble and Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal's dhamakedaar performances were the main highlights of the show. Over the weekend, Hrithik Roshan made an appearance on Nach Baliye 8 as a guest. He grooved to songs like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Saree Ke Fall Sa, with the contestants and Sonakshi Sinha. Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also joined Utkarsha and Manoj in the elimination process.

Sanaya and Mohit, who had scored the least in last week's episode, after the actor forgot his steps mid-way during the performance, were declared the toppers. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim continued to win praises for their dance.

Actress Udita Goswami, who is director Mohit Suri's wife, also made an appearance on the show. The couple together danced to Salman Khan's hit song Chunri Chunri from Biwi No. 1.

Here are some of the highlights of the show in pics:
 
 

All the super awesome ladies... stunners#nachbaliye8 Watch the episode tonight :) #fullon #entertainment #Regrann

A post shared by Nach Baliye 8 (@nachbaliye8.official) on

 
 


Nach Baliye 8 is judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis.

After Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma's elimination, Nach Baliye 8 line-up includes: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar.
 

 

