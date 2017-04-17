Nach Baliye 8: Utkarsha Naik, Manoj Verma Are Out; Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal Are Toppers

#sneakpeek Of 3rd Episode #NACHBALIYE8 Every sat - sun 8:00 pm Only on #StarPlus Follow us for more updates @karantacker , @aslisona @terence_here , @mohitsuri @divyankatripathidahiya - @vivekdahiya , @ms.dipika -@shoaib2087 ,@aslimonalisa - @vikrant8235 ,@sanamjohar - @abigail_pande , @bharti.laughterqueen - @haarshlimbachiyaa30 , @pritamsingh9 - @amanjjot , @aashkagoradia - @ibrentgoble , @itsmohitsehgal - @sanayairani , @siddharth23oct -@truptiakkalwar , @utkarsha_naik - @manojverma8917 #divek #shoaika #monvik #abinam #baarsh #prijot #braashka #monaya #trusi #manutkarsha

A post shared by Nach Baliye 8 (@nachbaliye8.official) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:21am PDT