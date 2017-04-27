Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say After Missing An Episode

Nach Baliye 8: Sonakshi Sinha said that she is 'missing everyone' from the show

  April 27, 2017
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of Nach Baliye 8

Highlights

  • "I'll be back next week," Sonakshi confirmed
  • Malaika has joined the show as a guest judge
  • Sonakshi is in Australia for Hrithik Roshan's music tour
Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will not be appearing in TV dance reality show Nach Baliye for few weeks due to her work commitments, has confessed that she is 'missing everyone' on the show. The actress was quoted by news agency IANS as saying: "I really missed everyone. Unfortunately, I couldn't make it this week. My bad luck, I wasn't there to watch them (the contestants) perform. But I am sure they must have given all spectacular performances. I'll be back next week." Actress Malaika Arora has been welcomed as a guest judge in place of Sonakshi in a recent episode. Malaika has also been the judge in previous two seasons of Nach Baliye.

Malaika told IANS: "Anything for dear Sonakshi and for Nach Baliye. It was homecoming for me and I was more than happy to relive old Nach days. It's a pleasure to watch the brilliant couples sizzle on stage."

Sonakshi, who recently returned from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg world tour, has again travelled to Sydney, Australia for actor Hrithik Roshan's music tour. The last episode when Sonakshi appeared on Nach Baliye 8 was on April 23.

The recent episode of Nach Baliye, which was shot without Sonakshi, featured Malaika, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor (who came for promoting their upcoming film Half Girlfriend) along with other judges Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis. Also, after Vivek Dahiya who performed without his baliye Divyanka Tripathi, it was Bharti Singh this week who didn't perform with her partner. She performed with her choreographer Savio Barnes. Bharti's fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa got injured during rehearsals.

After two eliminations, eight contestants are now competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form the Nach Baliye 8 line-up.

(With IANS inputs)

 

