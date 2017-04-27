Nach Baliye 8: What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say After Missing An Episode

Malaika told IANS: "Anything for dear Sonakshi and for Nach Baliye. It was homecoming for me and I was more than happy to relive old Nach days. It's a pleasure to watch the brilliant couples sizzle on stage."
Sonakshi, who recently returned from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg world tour, has again travelled to Sydney, Australia for actor Hrithik Roshan's music tour. The last episode when Sonakshi appeared on Nach Baliye 8 was on April 23.
The recent episode of Nach Baliye, which was shot without Sonakshi, featured Malaika, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor (who came for promoting their upcoming film Half Girlfriend) along with other judges Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis. Also, after Vivek Dahiya who performed without his baliye Divyanka Tripathi, it was Bharti Singh this week who didn't perform with her partner. She performed with her choreographer Savio Barnes. Bharti's fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa got injured during rehearsals.
After two eliminations, eight contestants are now competing for the title. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; form the Nach Baliye 8 line-up.
