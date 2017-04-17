Nach Baliye 8: When Vivek Dahiya Was Asked If He's Insecure About Divyanka Tripathi's Stardom

Meanwhile, Vivek also added that Divyanka was already a successful actress when he met her and that that he's always looked up to her as an actress, reported Times Of India. Vivek also said that he is indeed proud of his wife and they deal with success and failure like "mature individuals," reported Times Of India. Divyanka, who always has only good things to say about Vivek, revealed that she's glad to have found a partner in someone who keeps his ego aside and encourages her to do "better," reported Times Of India. According to the report, Hrithik Roshan, who appeared on the show over the weekend, was also impressed with Vivek's approach to the question.
Divyanka and Vivek, both 32, married in July last year, following which the actress told news agency IANS in an interview: "Happiness is being content with what you have, living in freedom and liberty, having a good family life and good friends. Vivek is very supportive and caring, and goes out of his way to see whether I am comfortable or not. He makes me confident as a person, he has filled me with positivity and I love the side of me that he has made (of) me." Divyanka and Vivek are co-stars of popular TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.
Meanwhile, Nach Baliye 8 is also judged by actress Sonakshi Sinha and choreographer Terence Lewis. Apart from Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, the show also includes celebrity couples like Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar. Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma's elimination have recently been eliminated from the show.