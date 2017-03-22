Advertisement
Nach Baliye 8: Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Reportedly Asked To Put On Their Dancing Shoes

Nach Baliye 8: Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech may reportedly enter as wild card contestants

  | March 22, 2017 10:49 IST (New Delhi)
Nach Baliye 8

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech married in November last year (Courtesy: shaadisaga)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have been asked to appear celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, reports Indian Express. The couple might enter the show as wild card contestants. "Yes, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have been approached to be wild card contestants. The creative team is in talks with them. Just that we need to work around the shoot dates with Yuvraj. If that gets sorted, they will enter the show after the second week," Indian Express quoted a source as saying. Yuvraj Singh is an avid dancer - one only has to look at his social media accounts for proof.

Yuvraj and Hazel married last November in a week of festivities that included wedding ceremonies in Chandigarh and Goa, mehendi, sangeet and parties attended by the couple's celebrity friends such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Nobody had better moves on the dance floor than the groom. Check him out:
 
 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

 
 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

 
 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on



Hazel Keech, best known for her role in Bodyguard starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has skills to match her husband's, as seen in the song Aa Ante Amalapuram from the movie Maximum.

Nach Baliye, in which celebrity couples compete on the dance floor, is in its eighth season and will start on April 2. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis will judge Nach Baliye 8. Ranbir Kapoor has been asked to host the first episode, though it hasn't been revealed if he will.

The Nach Baliye 8 line-up includes: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya; Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Aashka Goradia and Brent; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar; and Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma.
 

Highlights

  • Yuvraj and Hazel might enter Nach Baliye after few episodes
  • Ranbir Kapoor has been asked host the first episode
  • Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis, Mohit Suri will judge Nach Baliye 8
 

