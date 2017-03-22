Nach Baliye 8: Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Reportedly Asked To Put On Their Dancing Shoes

Yuvraj and Hazel married last November in a week of festivities that included wedding ceremonies in Chandigarh and Goa, mehendi, sangeet and parties attended by the couple's celebrity friends such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Nobody had better moves on the dance floor than the groom. Check him out:
Hazel Keech, best known for her role in Bodyguard starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has skills to match her husband's, as seen in the song Aa Ante Amalapuram from the movie Maximum.
Nach Baliye, in which celebrity couples compete on the dance floor, is in its eighth season and will start on April 2. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis will judge Nach Baliye 8. Ranbir Kapoor has been asked to host the first episode, though it hasn't been revealed if he will.
The Nach Baliye 8 line-up includes: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya; Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Aashka Goradia and Brent; Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Siingh; Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande; Siddhartha Jadhav and Trupti Akkalwar; and Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma.