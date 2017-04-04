Nia Sharma's Instagram Hacked; Actress Feels Like She 'Lost An Organ'

Here's what Nia Sharma tweeted:
WTF!! My Instagram?????? NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 3, 2017
What pleasures do they derive out of hacking an account??? I enjoyed my instagram the most.. Thanx can't do it anymore.!!? NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 3, 2017
Of the hack, Nia said that it feels like she "just lost an organ," in reply to a fan's query:
And why... I want to know.!! I feel i just lost an organ.. https://t.co/LDzH1D8zyI? NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 3, 2017
In February, Nia Sharma was slut-shamed on Instagram after she posted a video of her photoshoot on Instagram. She was called "shameless" and "cheap" among other things. Nia retaliated by posting a similar video and wrote: Oops! Here's one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I'll post five more...Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I'll post pictures from the same! (sic).
Nia Sharma recently told news agency PTI that viewers find it difficult to accept television actress in bold roles as they are used to see them as "bahu or beti." Of her role in Twisted, Nia told PTI: "People have played roles like these before and done bold scenes onscreen but just because my background is television, people will blow it out of proportion. Everything I am doing is normal, but just because I've played a role of bahu and beti, people will not take it easily."
(With PTI inputs)