No, Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra Isn't Marrying Co-Star Sanket Bhosale

Sugandha and Sanket used to feature as a couple in the embattled Kapil Sharma Show. Both of them have together hosted various comedy and reality shows too. "I don't know where this news is coming from. Whoever has written this has not tried calling anyone of us. We are just good friends and we are not getting married. I think this story is a figment of someone's imagination", Sanket clarified to TOI.
Sugandha became a household name after featuring in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She starred as Vidyavati, a teacher in The Kapil Sharma Show while Sanket is best known for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood actors. Over the weekend, the duo together hosted Summer Express 2017.
Sugandha quit Kapil Sharma's show after Kapil's fight with Sunil Grover. Kapil, allegedly drunk, is accused of hitting Sunil with a shoe on a flight. After the altercation, Sunil quit the show. His other co-stars including Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar also boycotted Kapil Sharma's show. Due to falling TRP's ace comedian Raju Srivastava was casted in. Now, Sunil Grover has collaborated with Ali Asgar for a comedy show on the same channel and reportedly, Kapil Sharma's show will be replaced by Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.
Meanwhile, Sanket also told TOI that his relationship with Sugandha will always remain the same and they will continue to work together. "We are good friends and nothing is going to change between us because of this false news. We will continue to work together in future too."