On Bigg Boss 10, It Was Bani Vs Lopamudra. Will They Be Friends Now?

Bani, a well-known VJ, says keeping grudges isn't worth her time. "It depends on the scenario. We were put in such competitive situations, so I think there were some differences that were made. It was just bad timing. But you can expect good things in the future, you can't keep grudges, you have to move on, let it go," she said.
She also said that making it till the end of the season made her feel like she'd won Bigg Boss 10 instead of coming second. "I am really happy and very relieved. I finished 105 days, it's pretty awesome and I don't have any regrets for the fact that the trophy is not in my hands. I feel like I've won," Bani told PTI. Bigg Boss, the Indian version of an international reality show format, puts contestants into a specially-built house, deprives them of access to the outside world, and sets them competitive tasks. Each week, one or more contestant is eliminated. The weekend episodes of the show, which concluded on Sunday, are hosted by actor Salman Khan.
The mercurial Bani was among the more controversial contestants this season, often alienating others with shows of temper or difficult behaviour. Asked if she had felt victimized, the Roadies alumnus told PTI she was misunderstood on Bigg Boss. "I wouldn't say victimised, but I knew people wouldn't understand me. This happened to me in 'Roadies' as well. But I didn't realise people would not understand me to this extent, even now when I am 29 years old," she said.
Now that she's survived the cutthroat Bigg Boss house, Bani told PTI the show will "open a lot of doors and I look forward to walking through most of them."
Meanwhile, Manveer Gurjar has donated half his Bigg Boss 10 winnings to Salman Khan's charity Being Human.
(With inputs from PTI)