People's Choice Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra Wins For The Second Time. She's 'Psyched'

"I'm really happy being a drama queen if this is how it's done," Priyanka said after she collected her award on stage. Priyanka added: "This has been an incredible journey. Every single woman, all the actresses who were nominated with me today... all of these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television. They were the reason that I am here today receiving this award. Being in the same category as them is just so overwhelming."
But Priyanka was not done even after her acceptance speech. An over-enthusiastic Priyanka continued: "I'm really psyched. Can I like do a little wiggle?" She then sarcastically dismissed it saying: "It's the concussion talking." For the uninitiated, Priyanka recently suffered a concussion on the sets of Quantico in New York.
As the crowd burst into hoots and cheers, Priyanka signed off saying: "This means the world to me." It appeared that Dwayne The Rock Johnson, with who Priyanka co-stars in Baywatch, and her mother Madhu Chopra clapped the loudest.
Watch @priyankachopra accept her award for "Favorite Dramatic TV Actress" #PCAspic.twitter.com/Xmejxwsb94? People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017
Priyanka was nominated in the category with the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis. Meanwhile, this is how Priyanka made a fashion splash at the red carpet:
Ahead of her the People's Choice Awards, Priyanka shared updates on social media. Priyanka was on her way to Los Angeles from New York, where she lives and works for her TV show Quantico.
Priyanka Chopra was supposed to sign two Bollywood films this year during her stay in India. Priyanka is prepping for her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne Johnson with beachside movie Baywatch. Priyanka features as main antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch while The Rock plays the role of a lifeguard. Baywatch hits screens on May 26.