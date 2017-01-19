Advertisement
HomeTelevision

People's Choice Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra Wins For The Second Time. She's 'Psyched'

People's Choice Awards 2017: "I'm really happy being a drama queen if this is how it's done," Priyanka said after she collected her award on stage

  | January 19, 2017 10:14 IST (New Delhi)
People's Choice Awards 2017

People's Choice Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra is a winner! (courtesy: AFP)

Actress Priyanka Chopra won Favourite Dramatic TV Actress at the 43rd edition of the People's Choice Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, which is Thursday morning in India. Priyanka headlines popular American crime drama Quantico, which is in its second season now. Priyanka's award at the People's Choice Awards this year, marks her second win at the gala. Priyanka features as FBI recruit-now-CIA agent Alex Parrish on Quantico. Ahead of the show, the 34-year-old star redefined chic on the red carpet in pale peach separates as she rubbed shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs like Blake Lively.

"I'm really happy being a drama queen if this is how it's done," Priyanka said after she collected her award on stage. Priyanka added: "This has been an incredible journey. Every single woman, all the actresses who were nominated with me today... all of these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television. They were the reason that I am here today receiving this award. Being in the same category as them is just so overwhelming."

But Priyanka was not done even after her acceptance speech. An over-enthusiastic Priyanka continued: "I'm really psyched. Can I like do a little wiggle?" She then sarcastically dismissed it saying: "It's the concussion talking." For the uninitiated, Priyanka recently suffered a concussion on the sets of Quantico in New York.

As the crowd burst into hoots and cheers, Priyanka signed off saying: "This means the world to me." It appeared that Dwayne The Rock Johnson, with who Priyanka co-stars in Baywatch, and her mother Madhu Chopra clapped the loudest.
 

Priyanka was nominated in the category with the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis. Meanwhile, this is how Priyanka made a fashion splash at the red carpet:
 
priyanka chopra

People's Choice Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet (courtesy: AFP)



Ahead of her the People's Choice Awards, Priyanka shared updates on social media. Priyanka was on her way to Los Angeles from New York, where she lives and works for her TV show Quantico.
 
 

Good night kitty.. #ChopraOut #PCAs #LAbound #traveldiaries

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


 
 

Early morning..sore..sleepy but..first.. lemme take a selfie.. LA bound. #PCAs #nomination #excited #nofilter

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Priyanka Chopra was supposed to sign two Bollywood films this year during her stay in India. Priyanka is prepping for her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne Johnson with beachside movie Baywatch. Priyanka features as main antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch while The Rock plays the role of a lifeguard. Baywatch hits screens on May 26.
 

Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra won Favourite Dramatic TV Actress at the awards
  • Ahead of the show, the 34-year-old star redefined chic on the red carpet
  • Priyanka was nominated with the likes of Taraji P Henson, Viola Davis
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement