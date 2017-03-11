Phillauri: When Anushka Sharma Spooked Kapil Sharma As Shashi

Watch Anushka Sharma scare Kapil Sharma out of his wits:
Earlier, Anushka Sharma, 28, had photoshopped Shashi in several historic important events - like, at the Oscars this year and Shashi said she could have prevented the gaffe; She was also on the moon with Neil Armstrong in 1969. Shashi was also a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Sholay.
Phillauriis Anushka's second movie as a producer after NH 10. It is a story of an NRI, played by Suraj Sharma, who is manglik and is made to marry a tree before his actual wedding. This tree is also the home of Shashi (Anushka Sharma), a ghost who insists that Suraj accept her as his bride. Then the story goes into flashback, revealing that Shashi was in love with a folk singer, played by Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 24.