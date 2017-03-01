Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal Are Married. See Pics Here

Pooja looked absolutely stunning dressed in red, traditional jewellery and mukut - a headgear for Bengali brides while Sandeep complemented her in a gold sherwani and pheta.
Pooja was roped in for pictures during her haldiceremony. She wore yellow and accessorised with phool-gehna:
The actress shared glimpses of her fun-filled mehendi ceremony:
Pooja was also treated to an 'aai budo bhaat' - a traditional Bengali ritual ahead of a wedding - by her grandparents and friends:
Meanwhile, pre-wedding pictures of the television actress have also been shared on social media:
Pooja Banerjee, 25, has featured in TV shows like Chhanchhan, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and The Adventures of Hatim. Currently she stars as Noori in Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha. Pooja Banerjee made her television debut as a contestant in the eighth season of adventure reality show MTV Roadies in 2011. Pooja is also an athlete and has represented Maharashtra at national swimming tournaments.