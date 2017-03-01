Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal Are Married. See Pics Here

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal's wedding was attended by his Pooja's friends from the television industry, especially her colleagues from Swim Team

  | March 01, 2017 17:08 IST (New Delhi)
Pooja Banerjee

Inside Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal's wedding (courtesy: XY)

Television actress Pooja Banerjee married her long-time boyfriend Sandeep Sejwal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi. The wedding was attended by Pooja's friends from the television industry, especially her colleagues from Swim Team, a Channel V show in which she starred as Rewa Mathur. The Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha actress and Sandeep Sejwal, who is a swimmer and Asian Games bronze medallist, got engaged in October last year. Pooja and her friends shared pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram, in which Pooja poses dressed as a traditional Indian bride. The wedding was reportedly in accordance with both Hindu and Jat rituals.

Pooja looked absolutely stunning dressed in red, traditional jewellery and mukut - a headgear for Bengali brides while Sandeep complemented her in a gold sherwani and pheta.
 
 

Shaadi#bengalijattwedding#swimteamreunion

A post shared by Mallika Nayak (@mallika453) on



Pooja was roped in for pictures during her haldiceremony. She wore yellow and accessorised with phool-gehna:
 

 
 

#haldi#bengalijattwedding

A post shared by Mallika Nayak (@mallika453) on


The actress shared glimpses of her fun-filled mehendi ceremony:
 

 
 

Day 1!! Look 1.. Morning Pooja

A post shared by Pooja Banerjee (@poojabanerjeee) on



Pooja was also treated to an 'aai budo bhaat' - a traditional Bengali ritual ahead of a wedding - by her grandparents and friends:
 

 
 

Aai budo Bhat #bengalijattwedding

A post shared by Mallika Nayak (@mallika453) on



Meanwhile, pre-wedding pictures of the television actress have also been shared on social media:
 


Pooja Banerjee, 25, has featured in TV shows like Chhanchhan, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and The Adventures of Hatim. Currently she stars as Noori in Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha. Pooja Banerjee made her television debut as a contestant in the eighth season of adventure reality show MTV Roadies in 2011. Pooja is also an athlete and has represented Maharashtra at national swimming tournaments.
 

Highlights

  • Pooja married her long-time boyfriend Sandeep Sejwal
  • The wedding was attended by his Pooja's friends from the industry
  • Sandeep Sejwal is a swimmer and Asian Games Bronze medallist
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement