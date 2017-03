Pooja Banerjee, Sandeep Sejwal Are Married. See Pics Here

Shaadi#bengalijattwedding#swimteamreunion A post shared by Mallika Nayak (@mallika453) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Television actress Pooja Banerjee married her long-time boyfriend Sandeep Sejwal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi. The wedding was attended by Pooja's friends from the television industry, especially her colleagues from, a Channel V show in which she starred as Rewa Mathur. Theactress and Sandeep Sejwal, who is a swimmer and Asian Games bronze medallist, got engaged in October last year. Pooja and her friends shared pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram, in which Pooja poses dressed as a traditional Indian bride. The wedding was reportedly in accordance with both Hindu and Jat rituals.Pooja looked absolutely stunning dressed in red, traditional jewellery and- a headgear for Bengali brides while Sandeep complemented her in a gold sherwani and pheta.Pooja was roped in for pictures during herceremony. She wore yellow and accessorised withThe actress shared glimpses of her fun-filledceremony:Pooja was also treated to an 'aai budo bhaat' - a traditional Bengali ritual ahead of a wedding - by her grandparents and friends:Meanwhile, pre-wedding pictures of the television actress have also been shared on social media:Pooja Banerjee, 25, has featured in TV shows likeandand. Currently she stars as Noori in. Pooja Banerjee made her television debut as a contestant in the eighth season of adventure reality show MTV Roadies in 2011. Pooja is also an athlete and has represented Maharashtra at national swimming tournaments.