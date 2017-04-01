Pratyusha Banerjee Short Film: Kamya Punjabi Says She'll Release The Film Despite Stay

However, Kamya says that she is determined to release the short film today and told The Indian Express: "I will release the film come what may. This was the last thing of Pratyusha with us and I had been thinking of doing something with it for a long time. So, nothing can bog me down. I am releasing it at 4pm today and it will happen."
Watch the teaser of Hum Kuchh Keh Naa Sakey:
Pratyusha Banerjee, who became a household name after starring as Anandi in television show Balika Vadhu hanged herself at her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016. She was 24. Pratyusha met Kamya Punjabi while they were participating in TV reality show Bigg Boss.
Kamya remembered her friend on her death anniversary and told The Indian Express: "She will always remain with me. Last year also, I was fighting for her and even today I am doing the same thing and I will continue to do so. Everyone knows what's happening."
Kamya also said that she's constantly in touch with Pratyusha's parents. "I can't bring their daughter back but I can take her responsibilities. So, I have been with them throughout. They are better than before because with this short film, they have something to look forward to. But they are not alright. The vacuum created in their life after Pratyusha's death will always remain. That can never be filled," she told The Indian Express.
Kamya had shared the teaser of Hum Kuchh Keh Naa Sakey on March 29 in which we saw Pratyusha's character in the middle of a fight a man named Rahul. Kamya plays the narrator in the film.
